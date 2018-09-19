​​​
Mumbai rains: Cyclonic circulations in Arabian Sea cause downpour in city; showers likely in next 2 days, predicts MeT

Cyclonic circulations in the Arabian Sea near the Gujarat coast caused rain in Mumbai and its neighbouring districts in Maharashtra Wednesday morning, a MeT official said. The showers brought down temperatures in the megapolis and its surrounding areas which were witnessing a dry spell.

By: | Mumbai | Published: September 19, 2018 1:42 PM
Several parts of the state, including Mumbai, are expected to receive medium intensity rains.

Light to moderate rain occurred in Mumbai and its adjoining areas in the morning. “The cyclonic circulations formed over the Gujarat coast have brought lot of moisture, leading to cloud formation over most parts of Maharashtra,” India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) senior director Shubhangi Bhute told PTI.

Due to this, several parts of the state, including Mumbai, are expected to receive medium intensity rains, she said, adding that moderate showers are also likely to occur in the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions in the next two days. The south China region was expected to be hit by a tropical storm last week. It could have brought some dry days to Odisha and parts of West Bengal, she said.

“But with cyclonic circulations developing off the Gujarat coast, there is an increased possibility of showers from Maharashtra to Odisha,” Bhute said. These circulations have also delayed the withdrawal of monsoon and farmers have welcomed the showers for rabi crops.

“Indications of monsoon withdrawal should have been evident by now. The current circulations would now push the withdrawal further. It means that the country is likely to have a longer monsoon period,” the official said.

