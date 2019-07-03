Mumbai rains: City limps back to normalcy after 24 hours of torrential downpour

By: |
Published: July 3, 2019 10:25:48 AM

Mumbai weather today: At 375.2 mm, the rainfall in the 24-hour period before 8.30 am Tuesday was the highest since the July 26, 2005, deluge in Mumbai. It had widely affected train and bus services while several flights had to be diverted from Mumbai airport and others were delayed for hours.

Mumbai Rains Live updatesCommuters wade through a waterlogged street following heavy rains at Nala Sopara area in Palghar. (PTI Photo)

India’s financial capital limped back to normalcy Wednesday morning with public transport resuming services after torrential rains, that lashed the city since Sunday, subsided.

At 375.2 mm, the rainfall in the 24-hour period before 8.30 am Tuesday was the highest since the July 26, 2005, deluge in Mumbai. It had widely affected train and bus services while several flights had to be diverted from Mumbai airport and others were delayed for hours.

A senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official Wednesday said that with respite from incessant showers, there was no more water logging in any parts of the city and suburban trains and BEST buses were running according to schedule.

According to a BEST spokesperson, out of 3,203 buses, 2,950 were plying on roads.

The Central Railway has decided to operate its suburban services in Mumbai division on Sunday time table, which means it will ply fewer trains, compared to weekdays when trains are run in full capacity.

“In view of IMD forecast of very heavy rainfall coupled with high tide on Wednesday, Central Railway will run suburban services on July 3 in Mumbai Division as per Sunday timetable,” chief spokesperson of Central Railway Sunil Udasi said.

Special suburban services will be operated if the need arises, he said.

However, Western Railway’s services were normal, giving much respite to commuters.

No major accidents were reported on Wednesday, except a fire in an electric meter box at Tagor Nagar in suburban Vikhroli (E). A BMC spokesperson said two persons suffered burn injuries in the incident and have been admitted to Sion Hospital.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Mumbai rains: City limps back to normalcy after 24 hours of torrential downpour
Advertisement

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop