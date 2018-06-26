Mumbai rains: BJP-Shiv Sena blame game erupts as outpour halts Maximum City, Congress wants accountability fixed

Buses wade through a water-logged street after heavy rains, in Mumbai on Monday. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai Rains: The blame game between the two bickering allies — the BJP and Shiv Sena — intensified with rains creating havoc in Mumbai, thus bringing the city to a virtual standstill on Monday. While the Sena, which controls the cash-rich Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC), said that the municipal body has done well to tackle to the situation, the BJP has alleged that the tall claims made by Uddhav Thackeray’s party have fallen flat due to flooding.

So far, 13 people have lost their lives in different rain-related incidents in Mumbai. Some areas were left completely inundated on Monday, thus badly affecting the movement of traffic. Areas in central Mumbai that were submerged due to heavy downpour include Parel, Hind Mata, Sion, Matunga and King Circle.

Shiv Sena Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar claimed that the BMC had done preparations well as the city had not seen any flooding. “We have never run away from responsibility. If the CM is really serious, then he should give us executive powers,” a HT report quoted him as saying.

When reports of water-logging were reported by media, Sena pramukh Uddhav Thackeray rushed to the BMC control cell to monitor the situation. Thackeray argued that Mumbai is an island and that there are many low lying areas in the city. He said that there was no serious water-logging and the situation was fully under control.

However, contradicting Sena’s claim, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar said that the party’s arguments that all preparations are in place have fallen flat just in one day. Shelar said that Sena can’t run away from taking the responsibility. “Those who boast of getting work done should not run away at his juncture,” an HT report quoted Shelar as saying.

It is worth mentioning here that a few days ago, Vishwanath expressed fear that there was a risk of the city getting flooded due to ongoing works of Metro rail for which the BJP had been pushing hard.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam said that while the BJP and Sena are busy in blaming each other, people of the Mumbai are the worst sufferers. He said that there is a need to fix the accountability and the BJP and Shiv Sena should stop passing the buck.