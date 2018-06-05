Mumbai weather Live Updates: Heavy rains disrupt train, flight services; IMD predicts more showers today

India’s financial capital Mumbai is witnessing heavy rainfall that started on Monday night. The rain fury, which is a usual phenomenon for the Maharashtra capital, has caused water-logging and disruption of local train services, considered as the life-line of the maximum city. Local trains are running late and flights have been diverted to other airports. More rains are likely to lash Mumbai today. Last year, heavy rainfall triggered flooding in August 2017. Again in December, Mumbai received the highest rainfall in 50 years, according to reports.
Highlights
As per Skymet, Light to moderate rainfall with few spells may occur over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Andaman and Nicobar islands and isolated places in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand.
"Monsoon is expected to reach Maharashtra and surrounding areas by tomorrow. Rainfall is expected to reach by 7-8 June in Mumbai. Heavy rain will begin from 9-10 June. Our department has predicted normal monsoon this year," says Ajay Kumar, scientist, Indian Meteorological Department.
According to private weather agency Skymet, heavy rainfall has been taking place due to cyclonic circulation that was persisting over South Konkan and Goa region. The rainfall is taking place ahead of the arrival of Southwest Monsoon, which is scheduled to occur by June 8.
For 6 June, heavy to very heavy rain likely at isolated place over Madhya Maharashtra Heavy rain likely at isolated place over Konkan and Goa and Marathwada. Heavy pre-monsoon rains lashed the some tehsils of Nashik district on Saturday and Sunday, causing damage to several houses and crops. A woman and her three minor daughters were killed when a tree fell on them in Dhule district, while a man died when lightning struck him in Nashik district.
It added that 39 cases of tree falling were also reported and traffic snarls were observed in Dharavi and Dadar TT circle. A Disaster Control Room official said that there was no report of any untoward incident due to the rains.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Disaster Control Room, in a statement, said that maximum rainfall of 46 mm was recorded in Andheri area followed by Dahisar (43mm), Dharavi (39 mm), Wadala (35mm) and Byculla (33mm).
India Meteorological Department has issued 7 day's forecast for Mumbai. For June 6, it predicts rain or thundershowers would occur towards afternoon or evening. For June 7 and 8, IMD forecast says partly cloudy sky with possibility of heavy rain or Thunderstorm. For June 9, IMD predicts generally cloudy sky with heavy rain.
According to media reports, services of local trains have also been affected on the Central line running 15 to 20 minutes late and 20 to 25 minutes on Western line. At least nine flights of different airlines were also diverted to other airports on account of congestion at Mumbai and inclement weather conditions, as per reports
Water-logging has been reported in several areas including Malabar Hill and Hindmata, Dharavi, Byculla, Dadar TT, Kabutarkhana at Dadar, King Circle, Nagpada, Santacruz (East) and Marol Maroshi.