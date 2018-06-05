Mumbai weather Live Updates: Heavy rains disrupt train, flight services; IMD predicts more showers today

Mumbai rains (Representative image)

India’s financial capital Mumbai is witnessing heavy rainfall that started on Monday night. The rain fury, which is a usual phenomenon for the Maharashtra capital, has caused water-logging and disruption of local train services, considered as the life-line of the maximum city. Local trains are running late and flights have been diverted to other airports. More rains are likely to lash Mumbai today. Last year, heavy rainfall triggered flooding in August 2017. Again in December, Mumbai received the highest rainfall in 50 years, according to reports.