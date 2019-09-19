Mumbai rain LIVE updates: Schools, colleges shut amid heavy rainfall warning

Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rainfall this monsoon season. (File Photo/PTI)

Mumbai rain, weather LIVE updates: Schools and colleges in Mumbai and other adjoining areas have been closed after the weather department issued an alert warning of ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ in the region for the next 48 hours. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red rain alert, indicating “extremely heavy rainfall”, for Mumbai and Raigad districts.

“In view of heavy rainfall forecasts, a holiday is declared for all schools & junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane and Konkan region today. District collectors in other parts of Maharashtra to decide, based on local conditions,” Maharashtra Minister of School Education Ashish Shelar tweeted.

Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rainfall this monsoon season severely affecting road, rail and air traffic. Flood-like situation in low lying areas of the capital city has become a norm every rainy season. Despite claims by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the city reels under severe waterlogging during the monsoon every year.

