Mumbai rain, weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Trains cancelled, downpour hits Mumbaikars’ lives

Mumbai rain, weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Intermittent rain continued to lash Mumbai even as a few trains were cancelled and several others were delayed due to heavy water-logging on railway tracks. Suburban trains between Churchgate and Virar were running at 10 kmph in affected sections. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rains in the city. In its weather bulletin, the MeT Department said that maximum temperature in the city will hover around 27-degree celsius and minimum will be at 26-degree celsius.
Meanwhile, stepping up its efforts to rescue train commuters stranded at the Nallasopara station, the Navy has been deployed along with the NDRF. Following a request from the Western Railway, the Western Naval Command deployed high-chassis vehicles that could traverse the flooded areas and reach the stranded commuters, a Defence spokesperson said this morning.
Meeting was held in BMC Disaster Control Room, state Minister Vinod Tawde, Mumbai Commissioner Subodh Jaiswal and Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta were present among others, reports ANI.
"It will rain for next 3-4 days in Mumbai&Konkan region but intensity will decrease and on 13-14 July intensity might go up. In the coming 3- 4 days it will rain in north-west India&the temperature will drop, it may start raining in Delhi-NCR from tonight," said Charan Singh, MET department.
In its daily weather update for Maharashtra, IMD said that heavy rain will occur at several places across the state today.
"Train No. 59440 Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central Passenger of 10.07.18 has been short terminated at Vangaon and will be reversed as Train No. 59439 from Vangaon at 15.30 hrs," Western Railway tweeted.
"Train No. 17018 Secunderabad - Rajkot Express of 09.07.18 will now run upto Surat via diverted route Kalyan-Jalgaon-Surat and remain cancelled between Surat-Rajkot," Western Railway tweeted.
"Train No. 19023 Mumbai Central - Firozpur Cantt of 11.07.18 will leave from Ex Valsad at 15.15 hrs and remain cancelled between Mumbai Central - Valsad," Western Railway tweeted.
"Train no. 22917 Bandra Terminus - Haridwar Express of 11.07.18 ( Sch. Dep. 11.45 hrs ) has been rescheduled at 16.00 hrs of 11.07.18. Train no. 22949 Bandra Terminus - Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express of 11.07.18 ( Sch. Dep. 12.55 hrs ) has been rescheduled at 18.30 hrs of 11.07.18. Train no. 12907 Bandra Terminus - Hazrat Nizamuddin Sampark Kranti Express of 11.07.18 ( Sch. Dep. 16.35 hrs ) has been rescheduled at 20.30 hrs of 11.07.18," Western Railway tweeted
"Train No. 19577 Tirunelveli - Jamnagar Express of 10.07.18 has been diverted via Jalgaon," Western Railway tweeted.
The Western Railway has tweeted a list of trains short terminated, reversed and cancelled.
The Western Railway has tweeted a list of trains short terminated, reversed and cancelled.
"19038, 12904, 22930, 12962, 12928 all these trains will be given additional halt at Virar, Nalasopara, Vasai Road & Bhayander for suburban passengers. Announcements are being made at these stations," Western Railway tweeted.
"Train No. 22956 Bhuj - Bandra Terminus Kutch Express of 10.07.18 has been short terminated at Valsad and will be reversed as Train No. 22955 from Valsad at 20.48 hrs. Train No. 19708 Jaipur - Bandra Terminus Aravali Express of 10.07.18 has been short terminated at Dahanu Road and will be reversed as Train No. 19707 from Dahanu Road at 22.50 hrs, " Western Railway tweeted.
"Train No. 12972 Bhavnagar - Bandra Terminus Express of 10.07.18 has been short terminated at Vapi and will be reversed as Train No. 19217 from Navsari at 20.05 hrs," Western Railway tweeted.
" Train No. 12902 Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central Gujarat Mail of 10.07.18 has been short terminated at Navsari and will be reversed as Train No. 12901 from Navsari at 01.40 hrs of 12.07.18," Western Railway tweeted.