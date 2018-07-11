Mumbai rain, weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Trains cancelled, downpour hits Mumbaikars’ lives

Intermittent rain continued to lash Mumbai even as a few trains were cancelled and several others were delayed due to heavy water-logging on railway tracks.

Intermittent rain continued to lash Mumbai even as a few trains were cancelled and several others were delayed due to heavy water-logging on railway tracks. Suburban trains between Churchgate and Virar were running at 10 kmph in affected sections. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rains in the city. In its weather bulletin, the MeT Department said that maximum temperature in the city will hover around 27-degree celsius and minimum will be at 26-degree celsius.

Meanwhile, stepping up its efforts to rescue train commuters stranded at the Nallasopara station, the Navy has been deployed along with the NDRF. Following a request from the Western Railway, the Western Naval Command deployed high-chassis vehicles that could traverse the flooded areas and reach the stranded commuters, a Defence spokesperson said this morning.