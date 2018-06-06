Mumbai rain today LIVE: Skymet warns city could face the worst spell since July 26, 2005

Mumbai is expected to witness very heavy rains this season. Private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather has warned Mumbai would see much more rains between June 6 and 12. This could be the worse spell since July 26, 2005 when 900mm rain had inundated the city. Jatin Singh, CEO Skymet tweeted on Tuesday: “#MumbaiRain #MumbaiMonsoon The period between June 6th and June 12, could be the worse spell since 26 July 2005, when Mumbai recorded 900mm in a day.” India’s financial capital witnessed very heavy pre-monsoon rains on the first two days of this week. IMD has predicted that Monsoon will hit Maharashtra between June 6-8 and the city will likely receive heavy rainfall this week.
Why Mumbai is likely to witness worst spell since July 26, 2005
Skymet attributed cyclonic circulation persisting over South Konkan and Goa region as the reason behind the Mumbai weather forcast. 'As the system is still prevailing, we expect Mumbai to continue to record some more good rains today as well,' Skymet Weather wrote on its website. Jatin Singh, CEO of the private weather forecasting agency, tweeted on Wednesday: #MumbaiRain #MumbaiMonsoon The period between June 6th and June 12, could be the worse spell since 26 July 2005, when Mumbai recorded 900mm in a day.'
Skymet says the intensity of rains in Mumbai will keep on increasing. By June 8, a significant increase leading to few heavy to very heavy spells is expected.
The heavy rains may lead to flash floods and cause traffic jams, disturbing normal lives, says Skymet.
IMD has issued fresh weather warnings for several parts of India for June 6.- Heavy to very heavy rain very likely at isolated places over Telangana, Coastal Karnataka and Konkan & Goa and heavy at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Odisha, Kerala, Assam & Meghalaya, North Interior Karnataka and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.#mumbai reeling under high humidity between 60 and 80 percent, which will be instrumental in more #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/LZub7Gw36R— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) June 5, 2018- Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning very likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana , Chandigarh & Delhi, northern part of East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, South & North Interior Karnataka and Tamilnadu.Heat wave conditions are very likely to occur at one or two pockets over West Rajasthan
Monsoon made an onset in Kerala on May 29, three days before its scheduled arrival. It advanced in some parts of Tamil Nadu, and southwest, west-central, east-central, northeast of Bay of Bengal, and in most of the northeastern states, the IMD said. “Conditions are likely to become favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of south peninsula, Bay of Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and remaining parts of Tripura and some parts of Meghalaya, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal during next 2-3 days with the likely development of favourable circulation features and strengthening of cross equatorial winds.
“Rainfall activity is likely to increase over parts of Maharashtra and Goa states from June 6, leading to advance of southwest monsoon over these areas during June 6 to June 8,” the IMD said in its bulletin. READ More (agencies)
