Mumbai rain today LIVE: Skymet warns city could face the worst spell since July 26, 2005

Why Mumbai is likely to witness worst spell since July 26, 2005

Skymet attributed cyclonic circulation persisting over South Konkan and Goa region as the reason behind the Mumbai weather forcast. 'As the system is still prevailing, we expect Mumbai to continue to record some more good rains today as well,' Skymet Weather wrote on its website. Jatin Singh, CEO of the private weather forecasting agency, tweeted on Wednesday: #MumbaiRain #MumbaiMonsoon The period between June 6th and June 12, could be the worse spell since 26 July 2005, when Mumbai recorded 900mm in a day.'

Skymet says the intensity of rains in Mumbai will keep on increasing. By June 8, a significant increase leading to few heavy to very heavy spells is expected.

The heavy rains may lead to flash floods and cause traffic jams, disturbing normal lives, says Skymet.