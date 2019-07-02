Mumbai rain sinks maximum city, but fails to dampen Mumbaikars famed never-say-die spirit

The city has shown grit in the face of extremities before and the spirit of the city appears no different this time.

Mumbai continues to batter heavy rains for the past few days, throwing normal life out of gear and bringing it to a virtual halt, India’s financial capital has once again shown its never say die attitude in times of crisis. From stopping their cars to offer a lift to those in need to taking to the social media to help others, Mumbaikars are doing their bit to help those in trouble. The city has shown grit in the face of extremities before and the spirit of the city appears no different this time.

Netizens have shared images showing how the city is moving ahead despite normal lives out of gear due to heavy rainfall which is expected to continue over the next couple of days, as per IMD’s predictions. Bihan Sengupta, a Mumbaikar, has offered tea, cofee and snacks to those who are stuck near Sasmira Road in Worli. While asking people to feel free to visit his place, he has asked those who who wish to visit his place for DM for details.

“Alert: People stuck near Sasmira Road, Worli, please feel free to come over. DM for details. can provide tea/coffee and snacks. Can’t offer anything else cause my maid is a horrible cook. #MumbaiRains #MumbaiRainsLive #MumbaiRain #Mumbai #MumbaiSaga #mumbailocal #MumbaiTraffic,” tweeted Sengupta.

Another resident of the city and sports journalist Bibhash Chatterjee, as also offere those who are stuck in the rains to stay at his place till it stops. he has also asked people to DM him so that he can send them the address.

“A little late but still. If anyone is stuck at Veera Desai road or Amboli (Andheri West) please feel free to stay at my place till the rain subsides. DM me and I shall get message the address. *People please retweet?* #MumbaiRainlive #MumbaiRains #MumbaiRainsLive#,” he tweeted.

Those who were on their way to offices and other places also offered lifts on their way, while some also pooled cabs. Neelesh Joshi, who stays in Mumbai’s Parel area said while he was going for work, he gave a lift to a person who was in need. “I was going to work to Mantralaya (state secretariat) on my motorcycle. On the way I gave a lift to a person in need,” he was quoted by PTI as saying.

Meanwhile, nearly 20 people lost their lives after a wall collapsed in Mumbai’s Malad area. Another three people lost their lives after a wall of a school collapsed. Two people died after the car they were in drowned near a subway.