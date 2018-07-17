Tragedy struck when the car they were travelling in got caught in the heavy flow of water on Monday afternoon. (snap from ANI video)

In an amazing act of humanity, a group of locals managed to save a family of four from drowning after their car submerged in water in Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai, on the outskirts of capital Mumbai. The incident was reported from Navi Mumbai’s Taloja. The video of the incident which has now gone viral shows the family of four getting help from a group of men who pull the stranded family out from the water with the help of a rope. It took hours of efforts by the locals to finally get the four out of water.

Tragedy struck when the car they were travelling in got caught in the heavy flow of water on Monday afternoon. Four of the family – 37-year-old Ashraf Khalil Shaikh, his wife Hamida and two children – were travelling in the vehicle when it suddenly slipped off the bridge due to heavy rain.

After the family shouted for help, locals came to their rescue and threw a rope. All four were brought to safety one by one before the car got washed away. All four received minor injuries in the incident and were sent home after first aid was given to them, police said.

A number of districts in Maharashtra as well as rest of the country are reeling under heavy spells of rain for the past few days. In Maharashtra, districts of Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Nanded and Parbhani districts have received bountiful rains in the last few days.

The coastal Konkan region has also received the good amount of rain since the start of the monsoon season western Maharashtra has got up to 2,000 mm of rainfall, even as Vidarbha got over 1,000 mm of rainfall till yesterday.

#WATCH Locals pull a family to rescue using a rope after the family’s car was submerged in water, in Navi Mumbai’s Taloja #Maharashtra (16.07.18) pic.twitter.com/bD7ubV7xnN — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2018

On the other hand, central Maharashtra and Marathwada received less than 500 mm of rainfall, an official from the water resources department said, as per DNA.