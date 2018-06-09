Mumbai weather LIVE: Heavy rain lashes city, Navy on standby for flood situation

Mumbai weather LIVE: Heavy rain lashed parts of Mumbai. (Image: ANI)

Mumbai weather LIVE: Mumbai received fresh rainfall on Saturday morning as over 30 flights were delayed and two cancelled due to the bad weather conditions. The Indian Meteorological Department has advised people to remain indoors. It also asked the fishermen not to venture in the sea off the Konkan and Goan coast till June 12. The Colaba observatory has recorded only 0.6 mm rainfall on Friday. Local trains are also running late. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the city’s civic body has cancelled the leaves of all its senior officials for the weekend. Earlier this week, IMD had predicted heavy rainfall in the maximum city over the weekend.

Heavy rain has also been predicted for neighbouring Goa and Karnataka. Meanwhile, Sunil Udasi, Chief PRO of Central Railway has asked passengers not to create panic about anything and also advised commuters not to fall prey to rumours.