Mumbai weather LIVE: Heavy rain lashes city, Navy on standby for flood situation

Mumbai weather LIVE: Mumbai received fresh rainfall on Saturday morning as over 30 flights were delayed and two cancelled due to the bad weather conditions. The Indian Meteorological Department has advised people to remain indoors. It also asked the fishermen not to venture in the sea off the Konkan and Goan coast till June 12. The Colaba observatory has recorded only 0.6 mm rainfall on Friday. Local trains are also running late. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the city’s civic body has cancelled the leaves of all its senior officials for the weekend. Earlier this week, IMD had predicted heavy rainfall in the maximum city over the weekend.
Heavy rain has also been predicted for neighbouring Goa and Karnataka. Meanwhile, Sunil Udasi, Chief PRO of Central Railway has asked passengers not to create panic about anything and also advised commuters not to fall prey to rumours.
Heavy downpour in Mumbai city leads to waterlogged in several areas like- Chembur, Ghatkopar, Marine drive etc.
The Mumbai police has asked the people to drive safe and secure after a vehicle was trippled over in city's Parel area due to the slippery roads.
You surely don’t want your vehicle & you lying like that on the road, in the rains! The roads are slippery & it’s consequence was seen this morning at Lower Parel!Thankfully no casualties.Please drive extra carefully. Decrease speed, increase cautiousness #MumbaiRains #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/f0LbGGN5wS
In a press release, the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) said three teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be stationed at Parel, Mankhurd (for eastern suburbs) and Andheri Sports Complex (for western suburbs). They are equipped with walkie-talkies and flood rescue material.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared the onset of the monsoon over Mumbai and its adjoining areas like- Thane-Konkan areas, Ahmednagar, Parbhani and other parts of Maharashtra. Speaking to PTI, IMD Deputy Director K S Hosalikar said, "Heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded in the suburbs till 8.30 am today."
Amid the heavy rainfall in Mumbai, in a press release, BMC said that the personnel of Indian navy were kept on standby at various places across city- Colaba, Worli, Ghatkopar, Trombay, Malad for flood rescue if required.
The trains on Mumbai's suburban line are running late. In a statement, the Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railways has said, "The trains on Central Railways suburban are running with delay of 10-12 minutes. There is no cancellation at present."