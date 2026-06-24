Heavy monsoon rain continued to lash Mumbai and neighbouring areas on Wednesday, disrupting train services, flooding roads and leaving commuters stranded across several parts of the city. While services on the Trans-Harbour railway line have restarted after track damage caused by heavy rains, a total of 24 local trains were cancelled, as per Central Railway.

The disruption came a day after the southwest monsoon finally arrived in Mumbai, 13 days later than its normal onset date of June 10. This brought the much-needed relief from the heat but also triggered widespread waterlogging and traffic congestion.

Track damage impact rail services during the morning rush

According to a report by ANI citing Central Railway, train movement on the Trans-Harbour line was disrupted after soil erosion damaged tracks between Turbhe and Koparkhairane stations in Navi Mumbai.

“Due to a track damage incident at the Trans Harbour line of Mumbai Local, 24 trains have been cancelled till now. Though the traffic has restarted in the affected areas after repairing, speed is limited because of the warning in the affected areas of the Trans Harbour line between Turbhe and Vashi,” Central Railway stated as quoted by ANI.

ALSO READ Monsoon Tracker: Red alert in Mumbai as rainfall intensifies across Maharashtra after delayed onset



The up line on the Thane-Vashi section was declared safe at 5:06 am, whereas the down line became unsafe at 5:50 am after a track cave-in because of excess water flow. Services were later restored with speed restrictions.

Waterlogged roads, closed subway and traffic jams

Several low-lying areas witnessed water accumulation after overnight rain. As per PTI, waterlogging was reported at Andheri subway, King’s Circle, Hindmata, impacting vehicular movement during peak hours.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the Andheri subway was shut for traffic after being inundated by rainwater. As per the latest updates by ANI, severe waterlogging was seen in Sion, Thane-Belapur Road, and parts of Navi Mumbai, where traffic snarls were witnessed.

In another rail-related incident, a retaining wall adjacent to a residential building collapsed in Vikhroli West, while uprooted trees damaged vehicles in Dadar.

A local resident, as quoted by ANI, stated that blocked manholes were worsening the flooding situation. “All the manholes that could drain the excess water have been jammed. We are struggling to reach the college,’ he mentioned.

IMD highlights rainfall intensity

As per official data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), several parts of Mumbai received more than 200 mm of showers between 8:30 am on June 23 and 8:3 am on June 24.

The IMD recorded Colaba with 247.8 mm rainfall, Ram Mandir 238 mm and Santacruz 224.8 mm. Other places impacted by heavy downpours included Vikhroli (192.2mm) Sion (193 mm) , Vidyavihar (188.7 mm), Power Chembur (192 mm), Byculla (178 mm), Vidhyavihar (188.7 mm) and Bandra (175 mm).

As per BMC data, Malvani recorded 340 mm rainfall whereas the Parel area witnessed 334 mm during the 24-hour period.

‘Entire administration is on the ground’: Mumbai Mayor

The IMD had issued a red alert for Mumbai and Palghar early Wednesday, alerting of thunderstorms, intense rainfall, and wind speeds of up to 60 kmph. The warning was later downgraded to an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Sindhudurg districts.

According to the BMC update shared on X, more than 7,000 officials and employees have been deployed across Mumbai to handle rain-related emergencies. Stormwater pumping stations, flood control systems and disaster management teams have been activated to clear waterlogged areas and take action on incidents.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde stated to ANI that civic authorities were fully mobilised. “It’s a great thing that the rains have come after so much waiting. Mumbaikars should enjoy it…The entire administration is on the ground,” she mentioned.

The Met Department has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning in Mumbai and surrounding areas for the next 24 hours. The authorities have urged residents to remain alert while travelling.