Mumbai rains LIVE: Jet airways London-Mumbai flight diverted to Ahmedabad

Mumbai rain alert: Monsoon is set to advance along the west Coast, lashing Mumbai, Nashik and other cities with torrential rains in the next six days. In its latest weather forecast, the Indian Meterological department today said, “Heavy to very heavy rain very likely at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala.” Earlier, private weather forecasting agency Skymet had predicted that rains in Mumbai in the coming day may be the worse since July 2005.
IMD also says heavy rain are expected at isolated places over Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Marathawada and South Interior Karnataka.
IMD forecast for Thursday: heavy to very heavy rain at a few places with extremely heavy at isolated places likely over Coastal Karnataka and Konkan and Goa; heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra and Kerala and heavy rain at isolated places over Odisha, West Bengal & Sikkim, Marathwada, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and North Interior Karnataka.
Heavy rain lashes city. 9W-117 Jet airways London-Mumbai flight diverted to Ahmedabad airport due to heavy rain in Mumbai. It will make a landing around 1 pm, reports ANI
According to Ministry of Water resources, "there is likelihood of rise in water levels in various river basins such as West Flowing rivers Between Tapi and Tadri, Godavari and its tributaries near the west coast, Krishna and its tributaries near west coast, Cauvery and its tributaries near west coast as well as in West flowing rivers between Tadri and Kanyakumari."
In a press release on Wednesday, the ministry said, "Due to the forecast of very heavy rains in and around Mumbai and advance of Southwest monsoon causing tidal waves, there is likelihood of inundation in some of the heavy rainfall affected urban areas of Mumbai City. Rivers having source in Western Ghats and flowing into Arabian Sea may witness flash floods in association with the forecasted rainfall. Since most of the rivers are dry, necessary precautions to control the activities along the river bed may be taken as flow may increase suddenlydrowning men and materials."
It has been raining heavily for over half an hour in many parts of the city. Waterlogging has been reported from many parts of the city even as this is just the first day of heavy rain in Mumbai this season. MET department has issued heavy rains alert over the next few days. People have been asked to stay indoors.
Thunderstorms have hit Mumbai, Jatin Singh, Skymet Weather CEO, tweets. In another tweet Skymet says, "Mumbai gets heavy rains, visibility reduced to 500 mm, wind speed exceeding 50 kmph, dense low clouds over the city. #Mumbairain #Mumbairains #MumbaiMonsoon."
Heavy rains expected over Kolhapur, Mumbai Suburban, Palghar, Pune, Raigarh,Sangli, Sindhudurg, and Thane between June 8 and 11. Skymet Weather tweeted: "Heavy to very heavy spells of #rain and #thundershowers, are expected to occur over #Kolhapur, #Mumbai Suburban, Palghar, #Pune, Raigarh, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Satara, Sindhudurg and Thane between June 8 and 11. #Maharashtra #weatheralert @CMOMaharashtra."
Locals in Mumbai are tweeting about rains in Mumbai, with some claiming water logging has started.
According to Skymet, cyclonic circulation persisting over South Konkan and Goa region is the main reason because of which Mumai may witness worst spell siince 2005. 'As the system is still prevailing, we expect Mumbai to continue to record some more good rains today as well,' Skymet Weather wrote on its website. Jatin Singh, CEO of the private weather forecasting agency, tweeted on Wednesday: #MumbaiRain #MumbaiMonsoon The period between June 6th and June 12, could be the worse spell since 26 July 2005, when Mumbai recorded 900mm in a day.'
According to Skymet, the intensity of rains in Mumbai will keep on increasing. By Thursday, a significant increase leading to few heavy to very heavy spells is expected. The heavy rains may lead to flash floods and cause traffic jams, disturbing normal lives.