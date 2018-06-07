Mumbai rains LIVE: Jet airways London-Mumbai flight diverted to Ahmedabad

Heavy rains expected in Mumbai, nearby cities today. (Reuters File)

Mumbai rain alert: Monsoon is set to advance along the west Coast, lashing Mumbai, Nashik and other cities with torrential rains in the next six days. In its latest weather forecast, the Indian Meterological department today said, “Heavy to very heavy rain very likely at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala.” Earlier, private weather forecasting agency Skymet had predicted that rains in Mumbai in the coming day may be the worse since July 2005.

IMD also says heavy rain are expected at isolated places over Sub­ Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Marathawada and South Interior Karnataka.

IMD forecast for Thursday: heavy to very heavy rain at a few places with extremely heavy at isolated places likely over Coastal Karnataka and Konkan and Goa; heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra and Kerala and heavy rain at isolated places over Odisha, West Bengal & Sikkim, Marathwada, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and North Interior Karnataka.

Read Mumbai weather forecast 2018