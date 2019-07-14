Mumbai rain: 12-yr-old boy dies after falling into water-filled pit

The kid has been identified as Bablu Kumar Paswan. He fell into a water-filled pit on Friday afternoon in Worli.

A 12-year-old boy died after falling into a water-filled pit in Mumbai. The tragedy comes amid massive rainfall the city has been witnessing since early July.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the kid has been identified as Bablu Kumar Paswan. He fell into a water-filled pit on Friday afternoon. The pit was dug for the construction of the Coastal Road near Worli.

An official of the civic body said that the kid was admitted to nearby hospital by locals where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

“Locals rescued the boy and rushed him to the nearby Nair Hospital where he was declared brought dead. It was being probed how he fell into the pit,” a BMC official said.

The under construction 8-lane Coastal Road will link Marine Lines in south Mumbai with suburban Kandivali in the north.

The death of Paswan comes close on the heels of a tragedy where a three-year-old boy fell into an open stormwater drain in Goregaon area. A massive sear operation was launched to rescue the boy by fire brigade and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). However, the search operation was called off after 48 hours on Friday as the boy remained untraceable.

Earlier, a woman drowned while her minor daughter was reported missing after they were swept away by the stream while crossing a flooded nullah.

The BMC has come in for flak frequently for poor management of roads in the city during Monsoon ever since the death of Dr Deepak Amarapurkar two years ago. Dr Deepak, a well-known gastroenterologist, fell into an open manhole while walking down a flooded street in August 2017. His body was found two km away.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has said that the ruling Shiv Sena should take responsibility for the current situation in the city. “When the Shiv Sena takes credit for every new construction (by the BMC) and achievement, why it shies away from taking credit for creating such a mess in the city?” MNS spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande told PTI.