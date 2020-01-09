Mumbai: Protest held against CAA, violence in JNU

Published: January 9, 2020 8:13:30 AM

During the march, the protesters also raised slogans against the government over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

caa, nrcPeople, who gathered under the banner of ‘Voice of People’, held placards like ‘Boycott NRC’, ‘Stop dividing India’, ‘Don’t divide us’, ‘Save Constitution’, etc. (Representative image: PTI)

Hundreds of people, including senior citizens, youths and women, took part in a march in sururban Bandra against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the recent violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi.

People, who gathered under the banner of ‘Voice of People’, held placards like ‘Boycott NRC’, ‘Stop dividing India’, ‘Don’t divide us’, ‘Save Constitution’, etc.

“Common people, particularly the poor and the Muslims, stand to be affected the worst by this Act. After demonetisation, the people are afraid that they will again be forced to stand in queues,” Irfan Macchiwala, one of the protesters, said.

Another protestor Mustak Ansari said, “The government should focus on the development and progress of nation. It should work towards ending unemployment and inflation. But it is instead coming up with issues which seek to divide India on the basis of religion.” PTI ZA AP NP

