  • MORE MARKET STATS

Mumbai power outage: Snag hits electricity supply in large parts of Maharashtra capital, local train services disrupted

By: |
Updated: Oct 12, 2020 12:01 PM

Suburban local train services, operating only for essential workers at present, were affected from 1005 hours, sources said.

Multiple operators, including the state-run BEST, Adani Electricity and Tata Power supply power to the city.

Large parts of the financial capital reported major power outage on Monday morning due to a technical failure.

In a tweet, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) said, ”The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure.” Suburban local train services, operating only for essential workers at present, were affected from 1005 hours, sources said.

Related News

Multiple operators, including the state-run BEST, Adani Electricity and Tata Power supply power to the city. Officials at the utilities were not immediately available for comment.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Mumbai power outage Snag hits electricity supply in large parts of Maharashtra capital local train services disrupted
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Why is your CM mortgaging your future for Modi: Rahul to people on GST compensation
2Khushbu Sundar quits Congress, says workers’ voices being suppressed by higher-ups
3Assam will start ‘strict fight’ against ‘Love Jihad’ if BJP again comes to power in 2021: Himanta Biswa Sarma