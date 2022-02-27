Mumbai hit by massive power outage, local train services briefly disrupted

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation expressed regret for the inconvenience and cited technical issues for the power failure.

Mumbai woke up to a huge power outage on Sunday that briefly delayed local train services. A large part of the country’s commercial capital and neighbouring areas was hit by the power outage following a grid failure.

Complaints of power cuts poured in from South Mumbai, Chembur, and Govandi. Several areas reported disruption in local train services, the lifeline of the city, as well.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said there had been a power supply failure in several parts of the city, adding that its team was trying to restore electricity. In a tweet expressing regret for the inconvenience, the civic body cited technical issues for the power failure.

For any assistance due to electric supply failure please call Disaster management control room of MCGM on 02222694725 /02222694727 /02261234000

It tweeted that the power supply failure was caused by some technical issues. The civic body’s team is on the field to restore power.

The local train services have been restored on all lines following the brief disruption. The Central Railway Chief Public Relations officer said power supply tripped momentarily on the HB and the Main lines between 9.49 and 9.52 AM, before adding that the trains were now running on all corridors.

Power supply tripped momentarily on HB and Main line from 9.49-52am.



Trains are running on all corridors.

Parts of South Mumbai with areas such as Sion, Parel, Dadar, and Matunga reported power outages in the morning.

Mumbai residents said on social media that the outage was caused by a Tata Power grid failure. The restoration work is going on in full swing. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a statement that the power supply would be restored in an hour.

Due to power outage in several parts of Mumbai, local train services have been disrupted over Western Line.

Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) PRO tweeted that tripping of the MSEB 220kv transmission line on Mulund-Trombay caused the outage, affecting power supply in most parts of Mumbai.

The Mumbai Divisional Railway Manager said local train services had been disrupted over the Western Line due to the outage. However, the Western Railway has since informed that services from Mumbai Central to Vile Parle had been restored.

No power supply between Andheri and Churchgate from 9.42 am. Local train movement affected: Western Railways

Power outages in Mumbai and its satellite towns are infrequent when compared with other areas of the state as the western power grid serving these areas are designed to supply efficient electricity to cater to the financial capital. The last such power outage across the city was witnessed in October 2020.