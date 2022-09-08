Mumbai Police removes LED lights installed at Yakub Memon’s grave amid row

The Mumbai Police on Thursday removed LED lights installed around terrorist Yakub Memon’s grave at Bada Kabarastan in south Mumbai. The development comes days after photos and videos of the beautification of the grave were widely circulated on social media.

Video of Memon’s grave, beautified with marble tiles, halogen and LED lights at the Bada Kabrastan was shared widely on social media on Wednesday.

Memon was convicted in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case, and hanged at the Nagpur Central Jail on July 30, 2015.

The grave contains the mortal remains of 14 other members of Memon’s family, police said, adding that the LED lights were installed in March.

An officer told The Indian Express that when they started an investigation into the case, authorities said that marble tiles were laid three years ago, while the halogen and LED lights were installed during ‘badi raat’ in March.

The incident soon became a political issue with Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam alleging that Memon’s grave was converted into a Mazar when Uddhav Thackeray was the Chief Minister.

“Grave of terrorist Yakub Memon who executed 1993 Bombay bombings at Pakistan’s behest, converted into a Mazar when Uddhav Thackeray was CM. Is this his love for Mumbai, patriotism? Sharad Pawar, Rahul Gandhi and he should apologise to the people of Mumbai,” Kadam said.

Meanwhile, NC leader Mustafa Kamal justified the beautification saying that there is no problem in beautifying the grave, ANI reported.

“It’s a display of love. It neither weakens religion nor is it wrong. He died and those who were pained by his death will give themselves to this grave,” he said.