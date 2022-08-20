Mumbai Police receives threat message from Pakistan number warning ’26/11 type attack’

Mumbai Traffic Police’s control room has received several text messages on its WhatsApp helpline number, threatening a “26/11-type” Mumbai attack, Indian Express reported. The messages were sent from a Pakistani number, and the sender had warned that the attack would soon be in Mumbai to revive 2008 memories.

An official told PTI that the messages were received at around 11 pm.

“Text messages were received on the WhatsApp number of the Mumbai police’s traffic helpline operated from the control room located at Worli in central Mumbai around 11 pm on Friday,” the official was quoted saying by PTI, adding, “In the series of messages, the sender has threatened about a 26/11-type attack.”

A police officer said that the person is from Pakistan and that there are a few who are helping him carry the attack. The accused has also shared some mobile numbers and warned that the attack could be carried out similar to Sidhu Moosewala and Udaipur tailor’s murder.

“We are probing the origin of the threat messages. We will soon trace the sender. We are also taking all necessary precautions in the city in view of the threat message,” said a police officer, as quoted by the Indian Express.

In one of the most horrific terror attacks in the country’s history, on November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists arrived by the sea route and opened fire indiscriminately at multiple places in Mumbai killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others, besides damaging property worth crores.

This incident comes just days after a boat carrying AK-47 rifles, explosives and bullets was found at the Harihareshwar coast in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Thursday. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that there was no confirmation of any terror angle.

Fadnavis, who is also the state’s home minister, said that the boat “Lady Han” belongs to an Australian woman named Hana Lordorgan, whose husband James Hobert was commanding the vessel.