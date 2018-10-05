Mumbai Police reacts to Prithvi Shaw’s debut ton against Windies and it’s as witty as ever!

Prithvi Shaw after almming his first century against West Indies in Rajkot. (PTI)

Moments after India’s new wonder boy Prithvi Shaw curved a niche for himself at the international level by slamming a century against the visiting West Indies side in Rajkot Test on Thursday, Mumbai Police came with a witty tweet to congratulate the teen prodigy. Praising Shaw’s efforts, it tweeted, “From our 100 to yours! It’s always a good start… the very best to you @PrithviShaw #Dial100.”

The 18-year old debutant took 99 balls to slam his first Test ton. He is now the youngest centurion for India after Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. While Shaw achieved his feet at 18 year and 329 days, Tebdulkars first ton came when he was 17 years, 107 days.

Shaw is also the youngest of 15 batsmen for India who scored centuries on debut. The list includes Lala Amarnath, Deepak Shodhan, AG Kripal Singh, Abbas Ali Baig, Hanumant Singh, Gundappa Vishwanath, Surender Amarnath, Mohammad Azharuddin, Pravin Amre, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma.

He is also the seventh youngest cricketer in the world to score a Test hundred. And not only that, he is the first cricketer in India to crack a century while making debut in Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy and now Test cricket. He is also the 293rd Test cricketer for India.

After making a century, Shaw said he was well prepared to play his first match against a better attack in challenging English conditions. He was named in the Indian team for the final two Tests in England but could not get a chance to make his debut in a series which India went down 1-4.

From our 100 to yours! It’s always a good start… the very best to you @PrithviShaw #Dial100 pic.twitter.com/G6BRVK0FAy — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 4, 2018

“I never thought of making my India debut right after the U-19 win. I took it match by match. It finally happened today. I dedicate this innings to my father. He has made a lot of sacrifice for me. I cannot even describe it now,” Shaw said, while talking to media after the day’s play.