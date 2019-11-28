Mumbai Police issues travel advisory ahead of Uddhav Thackeray swearing-in ceremony – What you need to know

Around 2,000 police personnel have been deployed to guard the Shivaji Park today (PTI Image)

Mumbai police on Thursday issued a travel advisory in order to streamline traffic and smooth flow of the traffic in the city today. The move comes in wake of the swearing-in ceremony of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray scheduled to be held at the iconic Shivaji Park in Dadar in central Mumbai at around 6:40 PM today.

In a tweet, Mumbai police said, “Dear Mumbaikars, Please be advised about the alternate routes and diversions around Shivaji Park Ground, Dadar on the occasion of Oath-Taking ceremony of Hon. Chief Minister of Maharashtra, on Dt. 28/11/2019 between 1500 hours and 2100 hours.”

The traffic restrictions will be in place between 3 pm to 9 pm today. In the advisory, the Mumbai police has banned the parking on following roads – Swatantra Veer Savarkar Road (From Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction up to MB Raut Road), Keluskar Road, MB Raut Marg, Pandurang Naik Marg, Dadasaheb Rege Marg, Lt Dilip Gupte Marg, NC Kelkar Marg, Kirti College lane, Kashinath Dhuru Road, P Balu Marg, Aadarsh Nagar, RAK 4 Road, Five Gardens, Senapati Bapat Marg, Ranade Road and PN Kotnis Road (Near Hinduja Hospital).

There will be no entry of vehicles from Swatantra Veer Savarkar Road (From Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction up to Hari Om Junction, Mahim). The vehicles coming from various places will drop the participants at Alignment point and then proceed to the parking lot. However, all Public Parking Lots (PPL) will be free for parking.

About 80,000 people are likely to attend the oath-taking ceremony. As many as 800 dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, TDP’s Chandrababu Naidu, SP’s Mulayam Singh Yadav, BSP’s Mayawati, DMK leader MK Stalin and others have been invited to attend the grand event.