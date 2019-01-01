Mumbai police crack whip on drunk driving on New Year eve

Police have closed the access to north-bound NS Road at famous Marine Drive for vehicular traffic, he said.

Traffic police in Mumbai have registered 44 cases of drunk driving till 8 PM Monday on the New year Eve. A large number of police personnel are manning various parts of the megapolis to ensure smooth conduct of celebrations to ring in 2019, and to prevent rash driving. “Police have caught at least 1205 drivers of cars and two-wheelers till 8 PM since morning,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Amitesh Kumar.

Among them, 44 drivers were found drunk through breath analysers, he said. Action like imposition of fine and compounding of driving licenses has been taken against them, he said. Anti-drunk driving drive will continue till January 1 morning and stringent action will be taken against violators, the JCP said. He said traffic restrictions were put in place in the island city and suburbs by traffic police. Police have closed the access to north-bound NS Road at famous Marine Drive for vehicular traffic, he said.

Those taking the NS Road and adjoining areas intending to go North are advised to take a left turn from Marine Plaza junction towards Air India Junction and take a left turn towards Mantralaya, he said. From Mantralata Junction, they can either move ahead for Colaba in south Mumbai or take the road to CSMT junction, J J Flyover, Dr B A Road for going to suburbs like Worli, Dadar, or they can take the road to Regal Junction, P’Demello Road, Eastern Freeway to go to eastern suburbs, he said.