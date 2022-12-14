Mumbai police arrest Bihar man for allegedly making threat calls to Sharad Pawar

The Mumbai police has arrested a native from Bihar for allegedly making threat calls to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar, news agency ANI reported.

The person has been identified as Narayan Kumar Soni. He will be produced before the court on Wednesday.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 294 (obscene act) and 506-II (criminal intimidation).

Police said that Soni had been allegedly calling at Pawar’s “Silver Oak” bungalow on the Bhulabhai Desai Road for the last three-four months. He also allegedly used derogatory language and on some occasions, also called up the constable-on-duty saying that “he will come to Mumbai and shoot with a country-made gun”.

His identity was traced from his mobile number and police issued him a warning had warned him. But, he continued to make the calls. Thereafter, police registered an FIR against the accused.

In another case, Mumbai police arrested a man from Bihar’s Darbhanga in October this year for making anonymous calls threatening to target industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family. The man identified as Rakesh Kumar was picked up from his residence in Brahmpura village in Bihar and brought to Mumbai.

Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital had received two calls in October where the unidentified caller threatened to blow up the hospital along with Ambani’s residence ‘Antilia’ in south Mumbai.