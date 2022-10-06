Bandra-Worli Sea Link accident: One arrested for over-speeding and rash driving

One person has been arrested in connection with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link accident in Mumbai that killed five on Wednesday early morning. The accused, Irfan Abdul Raheem Beelkia, has been arrested under section 304 (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for over-speeding and rash driving, reported ANI.

A speeding car crashed into three stationary cars and an ambulance on the Sea Link leading to the death of five persons, while injuring eight, police said. Among those killed were Chetan Kadam (36), ambulance driver Somnath Salve (29), and three toll booth employees namely, Gajraj Singh (42), Satyendra Singh (35) and Rajendra Singhal (40). These toll employees were from Uttar Pradesh, reported The Indian Express. Another employee, Hemant Toraskar, was seriously injured and was undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

The fatal accident took place around 3 AM on the southbound carriageway of the bridge which connects Bandra in the western suburbs to Worli in south Mumbai, PTI reported. The crash was caught on camera.

As per the IE report, just before the fatal accident that killed five, another accident had taken place at the spot where the driver of a Maruti Swift car “lost control” of the vehicle due to a tyre burst, and four people in the car had suffered minor injuries. Following the accident, an ambulance and a towing van were present on the spot to attend to the injured passengers. When passengers from another car saw the accident, they stopped to help, and that’s when the second accident took place about 15 minutes later. This speeding Hyundai Creta car was driven by south Mumbai resident and real estate developer Irfan Abdul Raheem Beelkia who hit the group.

Following the accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to the bereaved families.

“Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that those who have been injured have a speedy recovery,” a tweet from the Prime Minister’s Office read.