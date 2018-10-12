Mumbai NIA Court attaches televangelist Zakir Naik’s properties

Nearly 16 months later, the Special NIA Court has now ordered attachment of Naik’s properties, all situated in Mazagon, south Mumbai. (PTI)

A Special NIA Court here has ordered attachment of five prime properties belonging to absconding tele-evangelist Zakir Naik, an official said on Friday. The attachment order was issued on Thursday in a case filed against Naik by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) in 2016. Later, in June 2017, he was declared a proclaimed offender even as a non-bailable arrest warrant against him was pending execution by the NIA.

Nearly 16 months later, the Special NIA Court has now ordered attachment of Naik’s properties, all situated in Mazagon, south Mumbai. They are a 1,360-sq feet shop in Crystal Residency, two flats in Jasmine Apartments, and a 650-sq feet flat and 940-sq feet flat, both in Maria Heights, said the NIA. Naik is now belived to be in Malaysia.