Heavy overnight rain lashed Mumbai and surrounding regions on Monday, triggering widespread disruption across the transport network. A major landslide and structural damage on a section of the Pune-Mumbai Expressway forced its complete closure, while the old highway was also shut, bringing traffic to a standstill between the two cities on Monday.

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The India Meteorological Department issued a Red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar in the early hours, followed by an Orange alert for the day, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall and gusty winds up to 70 kmph. Flights were disrupted, train services were suspended, roads were flooded, and schools and colleges across Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Pune remained shut.

Mumbai-Pune Expressway closed, highways blocked as roads witness damage

The disruption spread to road transport after authorities suspended traffic on both the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and the old Pune-Mumbai Highway following heavy rainfall, flooding and landslides. Police appealed to citizens to avoid travelling between Pune and Mumbai until further orders, citing safety concerns.

“Citizens are requested not to undertake any journey between Pune and Mumbai until further directions are issued. Those planning to travel are advised to postpone their journey and follow traffic advisories and updates issued by government agencies,” the advisory said.

According to police, flood-like conditions developed in parts of Maval and Tamhini Ghat, affecting alternate routes connecting Pune and Mumbai. The Pune-Mumbai Expressway was closed between the Connecting Link and Missing Link sections after a concrete pillar fell on the carriageway, while the old highway was shut because of overflowing water at multiple locations.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A major landslide occurred on the Missing Link section of the Mumbai–Pune Expressway near the Khandala Exit. Consequently, the Mumbai-bound lane has been completely closed.



According to preliminary information, no casualties have been reported. Efforts are… pic.twitter.com/pRUSGhHabx — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2026

Traffic on the Mumbai-bound carriageway of the Khopoli-Kusgaon Missing Link was diverted from 4 am following a landslide near the exit of Tunnel 2. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) advised commuters to avoid travelling unless necessary as officials monitored the situation.

Police also reported a landslide near Patan village close to Lohgad Fort, where a family was reportedly trapped, prompting rescue operations.

Landslides cripple Mumbai-Pune rail corridor

The impact was equally severe on the rail network after heavy rainfall triggered multiple landslides in the Karjat-Lonavala Bhor Ghat section, one of the country’s busiest rail corridors connecting Mumbai and Pune.

#Pune #India Heavy Rains Disrupt Mumbai-Pune Rail Services



Torrential monsoon rains triggered landslides in the Lonavala-Karjat ghat section, forcing Central Railway to suspend services on the vital Mumbai-Pune corridor. Railway staff worked overnight to clear mud and debris… pic.twitter.com/aWhWKNSMqG — Thepagetoday (@thepagetody) July 6, 2026

A landslide occurred near Thakurwadi, while another was reported between Khandala and Monkey Hill, affecting all three railway lines and forcing Central Railway to cancel, divert and regulate several long-distance services.

Train services between Karjat and Khopoli were also suspended after heavy rainfall caused a ballast washout due to strong water flow beneath the tracks. Railway officials said restoration work was underway.

“Due to incessant heavy rainfall in the South East Ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala, a landslide occurred between Thakurvadi and Monkey Hill Loop Cabin on the Up Main Line of Mumbai Division,” Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Swapnil Nila told PTI.

Railway authorities advised passengers to check train status before travelling as restoration work continued across the affected sections.

From Deccan Queen to Indrayani: 16 trains cancelled

The disruption forced Central Railway to cancel several prominent intercity services operating between Mumbai and Pune, while many long-distance trains were diverted, regulated or short-terminated.

Train No. Train 22105 CSMT – Pune Indrayani Express 12169 Pune Jn – Solapur Intercity Express 12170 Solapur – Pune Jn Intercity Express 22106 Pune – CSMT Indrayani Express 12127 Pune – CSMT Intercity Express 12128 CSMT – Pune Intercity Express 11007 Pune – CSMT Deccan Express 11008 CSMT – Pune Deccan Express 12124 Pune – CSMT Deccan Queen 12123 CSMT – Pune Deccan Queen 12126 Pune – CSMT Pragati Express 12125 CSMT – Pune Pragati Express 11010 Pune – CSMT Sinhagad Express 11009 CSMT – Pune Sinhagad Express 11015 CSMT – Dhule Express 11012 Dhule – CSMT Express

Helplines were activated at CSMT, Thane, Lonavala and Dadar stations to assist stranded passengers and provide real-time updates.

Flights delayed, IndiGo issues advisory



Flight operations remained affected after severe weather on Sunday had already disrupted services at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.



Heavy rain and gusty winds on Sunday forced airport authorities to suspend runway operations for nearly an hour, leading to cancellations, diversions and widespread delays. Mumbai International Airport said runway operations were temporarily suspended at around 10.17 am after strong gusty winds of up to 42 knots and poor visibility affected flight safety.



The weather disruption led to the cancellation of four IndiGo flights, while 13 arriving flights operated by various airlines were diverted to nearby airports before returning to Mumbai after conditions improved.



The impact continued into Monday. According to Flightradar24, as of around 6.51 am, eight flights from Mumbai airport had been disrupted while 110 flights were delayed. Pune Airport also reported two disrupted flights and 16 delays.



Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet and Akasa Air issued travel advisories asking passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport, warning that continued adverse weather could result in further delays or cancellations.



In its advisory, IndiGo said, “Bad weather over #Mumbai may impact flight schedules.



We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly.



We request that you stay updated on your flight status via our website or app. Please be assured that our teams are here to assist you at every step and provide full support.



Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Travel Advisory



Bad weather over #Mumbai may impact flight schedules.



We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly.



We request that you stay updated on your flight status via our website or app. Please be assured… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 6, 2026

BMC issues ‘red nowcast warning’, schools and colleges shut

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday issued a Red nowcast warning for Mumbai and adjoining districts after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast intense spells of rain accompanied by strong winds over the next few hours.

According to the civic body, the nowcast warning, issued at 7 am on July 6, will remain in effect for the next three hours and covers Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts.

The IMD has forecast intense rainfall at isolated places, accompanied by gusty winds of 50-60 kmph, and urged residents to take necessary precautions. Authorities have advised people to avoid unnecessary travel during the warning period and follow updates issued by civic and disaster management agencies.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) directed all government, private and municipal schools and colleges across Mumbai to remain closed on Monday as a precautionary measure.

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Similar advisories have been issued in Thane and Palghar, while Pune district has declared a holiday for all schools following the IMD’s Red Alert.

Government and private offices, however, will continue to function as usual.

The BMC urged citizens to avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary and to follow advisories issued by civic authorities and disaster management agencies.

Mumbai’s dabbawala suspends lunchbox delivery services

Mumbai’s iconic dabbawala network has partially come to a halt, with one of its associations suspending lunchbox delivery services on Monday as persistent rainfall continued to lash the city.

The decision comes against the backdrop of widespread monsoon disruption, with waterlogged roads, transport delays and heavy showers affecting daily life across Mumbai. The suspension highlights the extent to which the adverse weather has impacted even the city’s most dependable services.

Mumbai monsoon yet again puts spotlight on financial capital’s infrastructure

Beyond the immediate travel disruption, Monday’s rain has once again highlighted the pressure that increasingly intense monsoon events place on Maharashtra’s transport infrastructure.

Traffic heading towards Mumbai has been completely halted due to a massive landslide near the Khandala exit of the 'Missing Link' project on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.



There have been no casualties in this incident.#MumbaiPuneExpressway #Maharashtra #Khandala #Landslide pic.twitter.com/8QMRXF6N8b — RBSingh_W (@Ravindr40681501) July 6, 2026

: A landslide has occurred at Tunnel No. 40 (BB EMD) on the Mumbai–Pune railway route. Restoration work is underway on a war footing#Mumbai #pune#missinglink pic.twitter.com/2VeCUJHH45 — ArchanaDahiwal (@ArchanaDahiwal) July 6, 2026

Flight delays, landslide-induced railway disruptions, ballast washouts, flooded highways and expressway closures demonstrate how prolonged rainfall can simultaneously impact aviation, rail and road networks, affecting millions of commuters and freight movement.

While restoration work is underway across affected locations, the latest spell has renewed focus on the need for stronger drainage systems, better slope stabilisation along vulnerable rail corridors, improved flood management and more climate-resilient infrastructure as extreme rainfall events become more frequent across the region