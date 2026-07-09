Heavy rainfall and widespread waterlogging across parts of Maharashtra have disrupted train operations on the Western Railway network, resulting in the cancellation, partial cancellation and rescheduling of several trains on July 9, 2026.

In a series of updates issued by Western Railway and its divisional railway managers (DRMs), the rail zone stated that continuous rain, waterlogging and the consequent disruption to train operations have affected services across several routes. The impacted routes include premium services such as the Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express and the Mumbai Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin Tejas Rajdhani Express. Along with these, several long-distance and passenger trains are affected. Passengers have been urged to check their latest train status before heading out for the journey.

Premium trains among those cancelled due to heavy rainfall

Western Railway stated that the following premium trains have been cancelled for the journey commencing (JCO) on July 9 because of waterlogging caused by heavy downpours and the consequent late running of trains:

12009 Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express-Cancelled

12953 Mumbai Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin Tejas Rajdhani Express-Cancelled

12010 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Shatabdi Express–Cancelled

12956 Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express-Cancelled

In its advisory, DRM Mumbai Central said passengers should check the latest train status through the NTES App or by dialling 139 before commencing their journey. The railway also expressed regret for the inconvenience caused.

Full list of other affected trains

Western Railway has also announced cancellations, partial cancellations and rescheduling of several other services scheduled for July 9.

Train No. Train Status 19015 Dadar-Porbandar Express Cancelled between Dadar and Surat 14708 Dadar-Hanumangarh Express Fully cancelled 22955 Bandra Terminus-Bhuj Express Fully cancelled 52004 WGI-BIM Passenger Cancelled 19315 Indore-Asarva Express Cancelled 19316 Asarva-Indore Express Cancelled 19033 Valsad-Ahmedabad Express Rescheduled from 4:05 am to 5:05 am 22943 Daund-Indore Superfast Express Rescheduled 22717 Rajkot-Secunderabad Express Rescheduled from 5:30 am to 7:30 am

Some train operations restored

Western Railway also said operations of some previously affected train services have been restored as conditions improved in certain sections.

According to DRM Ratlam, heavy rainfall and waterlogging in various parts of Maharashtra had impacted rail traffic. While some services remain cancelled or rescheduled, operations of certain trains have resumed to facilitate passenger convenience and ensure smoother rail operations.

The division advised passengers to check updated train timings and stoppage details through the Indian Railways enquiry website, the NTES App, or the RailOne app before travelling.

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IMD forecasts more rain over western India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued monsoon activity across western India, indicating that rain-related disruptions may continue beyond July 9. The weather office has predicted heavy rainfall over the Gujarat region on July 9, with very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places in Madhya Maharashtra. It has also forecast continued rainfall over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat region, Marathwada, Saurashtra and Kutch over the coming days, advising commuters should stay updated on weather forecasts and railway advisories before planning their journeys.

Passengers advised to verify train status before travel

Western Railway has repeatedly urged passengers to verify the latest status of their trains before leaving for the station.

“Passengers are requested to check the latest train status before commencing their journey via the NTES App or by dialling 139,” the railway said in its advisory, while regretting the inconvenience caused.

Heavy rainfall has lashed several parts of Maharashtra over the past two days, resulting in waterlogging in low-lying areas and disruptions to both road and rail traffic. Railway authorities said operational decisions are being taken keeping passenger safety and the smooth movement of trains in mind.