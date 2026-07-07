Mumbai is set for another day of heavy monsoon rains on Tuesday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for the city and neighbouring districts. The warning highlights the likelihood of continued intense rainfall accompanied by gusty winds.

Mumbai Monsoon Forecast

According to the IMD’s five-day forecast for coastal Maharashtra, the current spell of heavy rain is expected to ease gradually. While Tuesday will see continued heavy showers, conditions are likely to improve from Wednesday under a Yellow Alert, before returning to typical seasonal monsoon levels later in the week.

The fresh alert follows a day of relentless rain that caused widespread disruption across Mumbai and surrounding areas on Monday. Heavy downpours led to waterlogged roads, damaged railway tracks, landslides, and the temporary closure of sections of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Although several transport services resumed later on Monday, restoration efforts continue in many affected areas.

Schools, colleges, remain shut for the second day

In a precautionary move, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday for all government, municipal, and private schools and colleges in the city on Tuesday. Authorities have urged residents to avoid non-essential travel, stay updated with official advisories, and exercise caution, with emergency teams kept on standby across Mumbai.

Although the IMD has reduced Mumbai’s warning level to Orange, officials say the decision to suspend classes is aimed at ensuring student safety while civic agencies continue restoration work across the city and neighbouring districts.

Since the IMD has forecast heavy rainfall with strong winds during the day and warned that low-lying areas could continue to experience waterlogging, authorities have asked citizens to follow official advisories and avoid unnecessary travel as weather conditions remain unstable.

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Reopens, But Partially

One of the biggest disruptions on Monday was the landslide near Tunnel 2 of the Missing Link section on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, which forced the closure of the Mumbai-bound carriageway for more than 18 hours.

Traffic resumed at 10.10 pm on Monday after engineers completed detailed safety inspections, according to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). However, only two lanes have been reopened, while one lane remains closed after the collapse of a water drainage channel above the roadway.

📌Public Advisory



The debris on the Pune–Mumbai carriageway near the connecting link has been cleared by MSRDC and the construction company at 22:10 hrs



Vehicular movement has now been restored on two lanes after the stretch was inspected and declared safe by MSRDC, the Road… — MSRDCofficial (@MSRDC_official) July 6, 2026

Officials said the landslide damaged a protective structure built to channel rainwater away from the slope. Heavy rocks, soil and water slid down the hillside, but the tunnel itself remained structurally safe. During the closure, vehicles were diverted through the old Lonavala-Khandala ghat section, resulting in severe congestion across the Mumbai-bound corridor.

The Missing Link, inaugurated on May 1, is a 13.3-km engineering project featuring twin tunnels and a cable-stayed bridge. It bypasses the winding Lonavala-Khandala ghat section, reducing the Mumbai-Pune journey by around 20-30 minutes.

Train Cancellations Continue Even As Authorities Gather Pace to Restore Services

Western Railway has cancelled eight MEMU services on Tuesday due to waterlogging on the tracks. The cancelled trains include the Dahanu Road-Panvel, Panvel-Vasai Road, Vasai Road-Panvel, Panvel-Dahanu Road, Dahanu Road-Borivali and Borivali-Valsad services. Railway authorities have advised passengers to plan their journeys accordingly and check the latest train status before travelling, while expressing regret for the inconvenience caused.

Rail services were also impacted after exceptionally heavy rainfall triggered multiple landslides in the Karjat-Lonavala Bhor Ghat section, one of the busiest railway corridors connecting Mumbai and Pune. According to Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Swapnil Nila, nearly 600 mm of rainfall was recorded in the Ghat section within 24 hours, following another 300 mm the previous day.

“About 160 mm of rain fell in the first four hours on Sunday, leading to landslides at multiple vulnerable locations. The first landslide occurred near Thakurwadi, impacting all three lines in Bhor Ghat, followed by another between Monkey Hill and Khandala,” he told PTI.

A tree also fell on the down main line near Khandala station later in the day, he said. “Tracks have suffered extensive damage at some locations but prompt restoration work has been undertaken despite incessant rain in the Ghat section since early morning,” Nila told PTI.

Meanwhile, Central Railway said no passengers were injured as stationary watchmen deployed across vulnerable locations alerted authorities before trains reached the affected sections. The Daund-Gwalior Express and the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Bengaluru Express were safely halted and moved back to nearby stations.

The disruption led to the cancellation of 27 trains, diversion of 57 services on xxx??? mention day, while several others were short-terminated, short-originated or rescheduled. Restoration teams comprising around 200 workers are carrying out repairs, with another 200 labourers being mobilised to expedite the work.

Meanwhile, suburban train services between Karjat and Khopoli resumed partially on Monday evening after engineers restored a ballast washout caused by heavy rainfall between Lowjee and Dolavli stations. The first train operated at a restricted speed of 10 kmph before services gradually resumed at 30 kmph.

Possible Cloudburst in Nashik

Amid the continuing spell of heavy rain across Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday warned of a possible cloudburst in Nashik district on Tuesday, asking the administration to remain on high alert.

“There is a low-pressure belt and deep depression…the rainfall could significantly impact Nashik city and district,” he said, adding that the district administration has made necessary contingency plans.

“Nashik and Trimbakeshwar have been identified as a high-alert zone for tomorrow. We are asking people to be alert. The district administration has already begun preparations considering the possibility of a major cloudburst situation,” Fadnavis told reporters.

Monsoon Continues To Test Mumbai’s Transport Infrastructure

The back-to-back extreme rainfall events have once again exposed the vulnerability of Maharashtra’s transport infrastructure during the monsoon. While the reopening of the Missing Link carriageway and partial restoration of railway operations have eased some disruption, authorities remain on alert as fresh spells of heavy rain are forecast.

Torrential monsoon rains had triggered devastating flooding across the Vasai-Virar region of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The relentless downpours had brought daily life to a standstill, submerged roads, stranded residents, and prompted large-scale rescue operations.… — Tomson (@TomsonWoo) July 6, 2026

Mumbai has seen some very strong winds over the past few days.



This was around Shivaji Park in Dadar yesterday morning when winds were blowing continuously for almost 30 minutes coupled with rains. #Mumbairains #mumbainews #kbke #trending #viralshorts pic.twitter.com/ZddWssb3GK — KBKE Update 👁️ (@kahanibollyki) July 6, 2026

MUMBAI Rains

VIRAR

6 july 12pm pic.twitter.com/S80wKIBzY3 — SJ (@satyaholic) July 6, 2026

With schools closed, commuters advised to avoid unnecessary travel and restoration work continuing across highways and railway corridors, Tuesday is expected to remain a day of caution as Mumbai continues to deal with the after-effects of one of the season’s most intense rainfall spells.