Mumbai Mayor Election Highlights: The Mumbai Mayoral election will take place on February 11. The nomination process for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) mayoral post will begin on February 6, Mid-day reported citing officials.
As per the election schedule, candidates can file their nomination papers from February 6 within the prescribed timeframe under election rules. The mayoral election will be conducted at the BMC headquarters in south Mumbai, where elected corporators will vote to elect the new mayor.
After the BJP-led alliance’s big win in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, attention has now shifted to the mayoral race. Along with Mumbai, mayoral elections will also be held in 28 other cities across Maharashtra, where local body polls took place in January. Many of these cities are expected to have women mayors.
Mumbai Mayor election 2026: Who are the contenders
With the BJP emerging as the single largest party with 89 seats and the Mahayuti alliance of the BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena comfortably crossing the majority mark with 118 seats, the next Mayor is widely expected to come from this alliance.
Among the frontrunners, Sheetal Gambhir Desai of the BJP is seen as the strongest contender. She registered a significant win from Ward 190 in the Mahim–Dadar area, which has traditionally been a Shiv Sena stronghold.
Another prominent name is Ritu Tawde, a second-term BJP corporator from Ward 132 in Ghatkopar. She is known for being easily accessible to citizens and has built a reputation for effectively handling complex civic matters, particularly in Mumbai’s suburban areas.
Tejaswee Ghosalkar is also being discussed within party circles as a potential candidate. A senior BJP leader, she has considerable experience and influence, especially in the northern suburbs, making her another strong option in the race for the Mayor’s post.
Mumbai mayor election 2026: Seat reserved for woman
In Mumbai, the mayor’s post has been reserved for a woman from the general category. The BJP has emerged as the single largest party, winning 89 of the 227 seats, while the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has secured 29 seats. Although the BJP-led alliance has crossed the majority mark of 114 seats, it is still unclear whether the mayor will be from the BJP or the Shinde Sena.
Reason behind the BMC mayoral election delay
Delay is mainly because corporators from the BJP and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena are yet to complete their mandatory registration with the Konkan divisional commissioner, Times of India reported, citing a civic official from the municipal secretary’s department.
“The registration was initially expected to take place this week, but in view of the ongoing political churn, it is now likely to happen only next week,” a civic source told TOI.
Officials added that even after all parties finish the registration process, at least seven days are required before a special meeting can be called to elect the mayor and deputy mayor. This period is mandatory to allow the civic body to convene the meeting, give parties time to nominate their corporators for the posts, and circulate the agenda.
Because of this, the mayoral and deputy mayoral elections are now expected to be held only after February 10, the report mentioned. “Initially it was expected that this process would be completed by the first week of Feb, but this is unlikely now,” the source told the news outlet.
Since the 2007 local body elections, the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations (Reservation of Offices of Mayors) Rules, 2006 have been in effect. A senior official from the urban development department said that the rotation of reserved mayoral posts has been based on those elections. The official went on to say that the rules have only been changed once, in 2010, when they required that 50% of mayoral positions be reserved for women, as per a report by IANS.
Mumbai Mayor Election Live Updates: Sanjay Raut rules out Shinde faction support for Mumbai mayor post
Shiv Sena MP, Sanjay Raut, had stated earlier that his party will not ask the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena group for help getting the job of mayor of Mumbai. He has told his party that they would not give up their values for power. There were rumours going around about what would happen in Mumbai after the civic polls when Raut spoke. He said that the ruling BJP is unlikely to give up the mayor's office, saying, "The party will make the final decision, but let it be clear, the BJP will not leave the mayoral post for anyone," according to IANS. He also said that the Sena (UBT) wasn't in a "desperate state" to change its mind just to get the top job in the city.
BJP corporators Sheetal Gambhir Desai, Rutu Tawde and Tejaswini Ghosalkar are being considred as leading contenders for the BMC mayor’s post. The Shiv Sena is expected to get the deputy mayor’s position in the civic body.
Mumbai Mayor Election Live Updates: Parties ask corporators not leave Mumbai
Ahead of the BMC mayor and deputy mayor election on February 11, political parties have asked their newly elected corporators to stay in Mumbai to avoid any last minute surprises, as per a report by Loksatta. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has reportedly told its corporators not to leave Mumbai till February 15, whereas the Bhartiya Janata Party and the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) have also asked their members to stay in the city.
The Mumbai Mayor Elections are slated to take place on February 11, and BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani will play the role of the presiding officer for the process. On the same day, the election of the mayor as well as the deputy mayor will be held. After the voting process is done, the presiding officer will announce the name of the new mayor, and later, the newly elected mayor will declare the name of the deputy mayor, as per Lokmat.
Mumbai’s next mayoral post has been reserved for a woman corporator from the general category. This decision was made through a lottery that was held by the Maharashtra Development last month. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) continues to be India’s richest body, with its 2025-26 annual budget fixed at Rs 74,450 crore, an amount that is larger than the budgets of smaller states.
Mumbai Mayor Election Live Updates: BJP was declared largest party and Shiv Sena Shinde faction second
The BJP is the largest party in the BMC, and the Sena (Shinde) is the second largest. The BJP got the most seats in the Mumbai city elections, with 89. Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), its partner, won 29 seats. Shiv Sena (Thackeray group) won 65 seats, while the MNS won six.
As per the latest report, Harshita Narvekar, Ritu Tawde, and Sheetal Gambhir are three candidates who are becoming important in the Bharatiya Janata Party's Mumbai unit. As per a report by NDTV, one part of the Mumbai BJP is strongly backing Tawde, and Rahul Narvekar is thought to be a big part of the support for his sister-in-law Harshita Narvekar's candidature.
Mumbai Mayor Election Live Updates: Former Mumbai Mayor expected to become Leader of the Opposition in the BMC
As per a report by Mid-day, Kishori Pednekar, who used to be the mayor of Mumbai, will be the Leader of the Opposition in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Pednekar, a Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator who was elected from Lower Parel, is expected to get the job.
Mumbai will choose its 78th mayor on February 11. This will happen more than a month after the elections for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). On Tuesday, officials said that the job is open to a woman corporator from the general category. Officials say that people can file their candidacy papers on February 7, and then they can withdraw their names on February 11. The mayoral election would happen at the same time, at noon. An administrator has been in charge of the BMC since March 7, 2022, when the last House's term ended. The Maharashtra government chose the civic commissioner to be the administrator.
A senior civic official stated to PTI that the registration process for all 227 corporators who were elected on January 15 is now complete. The BJP is now the biggest party in the new House, with 89 seats. Shiv Sena, its ally, won 29 seats, bringing the total for the coalition to 118, which is more than half of the 114 needed.
Meanwhile, a number of important municipal groups in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region got new leaders. People in Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, and Mira-Bhayandar chose new mayors yesterday. Sharmila Pimplolkar was elected from Thane, Harshali Chaudhary from Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and Dimpal Mehta from Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation.
The Mumbai Mayor election 2026 will take place on February 11.
The process for people to run for the job will start on February 6. From February 6, candidates can file their nomination papers. February 11 will also be the last day to pull out of the race, and the same day will be the polling day for the mayoral election.
'Wanted to learn a lot from Ajit Pawar': What Manjusha Nagpure said on late NCP chief
Three-time BJP corporator Manjusha Nagpure, who is set to become the mayor of Pune, thanked the BJP leadership for giving her the opportunity.
"I recall the late deputy chief minister and guardian minister of Pune, Ajit Pawar. I wanted to learn a lot from him," she told reporters.
Mumbai Mayor Election Live Updates: MNS will not ally with BJP in Mumbai mayoral poll says Raj Thackeray
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Monday told his party`s functionaries that the outfit will have no truck with the BJP in the mayoral poll of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a party leader said.
-Via PTI
Mumbai Mayor Election Live Updates: Shinde visits Malanggad for Maghi Pournima celebrations; says awaiting court decision on dispute
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday visited Shri Malanggad Fort on the occasion of Maghi Pournima and expressed hope that the long-standing legal dispute regarding the site will be resolved soon.
-Via PTI
Mumbai Mayor Election Live Updates: Women to become mayors without reservation for first time, says Shinde
"This is the first time in the history of these municipal corporations that women will assume the mayor`s office without the benefit of reservation. The decision was taken consciously to promote women`s empowerment beyond mandatory quotas. Women should get opportunities based on their ability and leadership, without waiting for reservation," Shinde said.
Mumbai Mayor Election Live Updates: Saamana claims BJP was the master behind Sunetra's oath ceremony
The Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday claimed the BJP leadership was the "mastermind" behind NCP leader Sunetra Pawar taking oath as Maharashtra deputy chief minister, just days after her husband Ajit Pawar's demise.
An editorial in the Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamana' also alleged that the BJP leadership and Nationalist Congress Party leaders Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel do not want the unification of the two NCP factions.
Sunetra Pawar took oath as the state's first woman deputy CM on Saturday, barely three days after NCP leader Ajit Pawar was killed along with four others in an air crash at Baramati in Pune district, inviting criticism from some quarters over the pace at which the development took place.
Rival NCP (SP) chief and Ajit Pawar's uncle, Sharad Pawar, on Saturday claimed that he had "no idea" about her swearing-in.
The editorial said Sunetra Pawar's deputy CM post should not be ornamental, and opined that she may not be "gungi gudiya" (mute doll) and work effectively.
Mumbai Mayor Election Live Updates: 'If MNS supports Mahayuti in Mumbai...'
Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale expressed his opinion that we have no objection if Raj Thackeray supports the Mahayuti. "If MNS supports the Mahayuti in Mumbai, then it is welcome," he said.
Mumbai Mayor Election Live Updates: Will MNS extend support to BJP?
Addressing the issue of supporting the BJP at an important meeting held today, Sandeep Deshpande clarified that no such discussion has taken place with the BJP. “There is no question of extending any such support,” he stated clearly.
Mumbai Mayor Election Live Updates: Key party leaders appointed
The BJP and the Eknath Shinde–led Shiv Sena on Monday announced the appointment of key party leaders, in the BMC. While Borivali corporator Ganesh Khankar was appointed the BJP party leader, two time Wadala corporator Amey Ghole was announced as the Shiv Sena party leader.