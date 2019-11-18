Mumbai Mayor election 2019: Shiv Sena set to retain BMC after BJP opts out of race

Shiv Sena is set to retain the Mumbai Mayor post. The election will take place on November 22.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday declared that it will not contest the Mumbai Mayor elections. Party MLA from Vandra West Ashish Shelar told ANI that the saffron party doesn’t have the numbers on its side and it will not compromise with its ideology by joining the ranks with opposition parties.

“The BJP will not contest Mumbai Mayor elections. It doesn’t have the numbers. The BJP doesn’t want to have an alliance with any opposition party. In 2022, the party will have the numbers on its own,” he said.

Monday is the last day to file nominations for the mayoral elections of the BMC. The Shiv Sena has ruled the country’s richest civic body for over two decades with the support of the BJP.

The BJP’s decision to opt-out of the race now paves the way for Shiv Sena to retain the post.

While the Shiv Sena will contest for the post of Mayor, the NCP will file nomination for the post of deputy mayor. The NCP has announced to extend support to the Sena.

Elections for the BMC’s mayoral post is slated for November 22.

The BMC has a total of 227 seats. Mayor is elected by the corporators. At present, the Shiv Sena has 84 councilors whereas the BJP has 82. In 2017, the BJP had backed Shiv Sena’s Vishwanath Mahadeshwar for the post.

The BJP’s decision against contesting for the top civic post comes in the backdrop of the collapse of 30-year-old alliance between the two saffron parties after the state Assembly elections. The Sena remained firm on sharing the CM post on a rotational basis, but the BJP refused to accept the demand resulting in the break-up. Shiv Sena is now holding talks with the NCP and Congress to gain majority in the 288-member House.