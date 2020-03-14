Mumbai: Mandwa-bound ferry capsizes in Maharashtra’s Raigad; all passengers rescued

The incident took place near Mandwa when the ferry belonging to ‘Ajanta’ company hit a rock in the Arabian sea.

A major tragedy was averted today after all the 88 passengers aboard the ferry en route to Alibaugh were rescued, reported the news agency ANI. People were rescued with the help of speed boats and other boats. All the 88 people travelling to Mandwa from Mumbai’s Gateway of India have been rescued safely, added the ANI report quoting Raigad SP Anil Paraskar.

The incident took place near Mandwa when the ferry belonging to ‘Ajanta’ company hit a rock in the Arabian sea that led to an influx of water into the boat around 10.30 am. As soon as the boat was struck, it started sinking due to waterlogging, the report said further.

Soon after the mishap took place, an alert was issued to the Marine Police and other agencies, and the rescue operation was launched straightaway. Alertness from the officials and quick measures from the rescue teams saved the lives of people who were travelling in the Ajanta boat.

The Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) has substantially increased the fare for the ferry service between Mumbai to Elephant and Mandwa. The MbPT had hiked Rs 15 and Rs 25 for ferry services between Mummabi and Mandwa while the fare for the ferry service between Mumbai and Elephanta was hiked by 10 to 15 per cent.

People have complained of poor services and lack of facilities in the ferries operational on these route in the recent past but no concrete actions have been taken by the officials to safeguard passengers or tourists who wish to travel to those islands for their weekend gateway.