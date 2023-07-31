scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Inside Dhirubhai Ambani Memorial house; A glimpse into the Rs 100 crore opulent mansion of Mukesh Ambani
Pause slide

Mumbai man stabs estranged wife after dispute, arrested

A man stabbed his 35-year-old estranged wife over a marital dispute in Mumbai on Sunday. The accused has been arrested.

Written by India News Desk
Mumbai man stabs estranged wife after dispute, arrested
The incident took place after the woman stepped out of the residence of her employer in suburban Khar. (Representational image)

A man was arrested on Sunday night after he stabbed and injured his 35-year-old estranged wife over a marital dispute in Mumbai.

The incident took place after the woman stepped out of the residence of her employer in suburban Khar, a police official was qouted as saying by PTI.

Also Read: RPF jawan shoots dead 4, including ASI, on board Jaipur-Mumbai train, arrested

Also Read

The woman sustained injuries on her neck, the official said, adding the attacker was arrested from his home in Dharavi.

The injured woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she is recuperating and her condition is stated to be stable.

Also Read: Odisha: Man accused of raping minor girl beaten to death by victim’s family

A case of attempt to murder has been registered and further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)

More Stories on
mumbai

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 31-07-2023 at 11:16 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS