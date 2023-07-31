Mumbai man stabs estranged wife after dispute, arrested

A man was arrested on Sunday night after he stabbed and injured his 35-year-old estranged wife over a marital dispute in Mumbai.

The incident took place after the woman stepped out of the residence of her employer in suburban Khar, a police official was qouted as saying by PTI.

The woman sustained injuries on her neck, the official said, adding the attacker was arrested from his home in Dharavi.

The injured woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she is recuperating and her condition is stated to be stable.

A case of attempt to murder has been registered and further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)