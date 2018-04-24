Mumbai man dies after getting run over by train, CCTV footage captures couple pushing him on tracks

A Government Railway Police (GRP) official said that the man, identified as Deepak Patwa, was standing near the foot-over-bridge (FOB) on a platform of the station, when he had an argument with the couple.

In a shocking incident, a 56-year-old businessman was allegedly pushed in front of a running train at suburban Mulund station in Mumbai by a couple with whom he got involved in a tiff. The entire incident has been captured on the CCTV camera installed at the station. A Government Railway Police (GRP) official said that the man, identified as Deepak Patwa, was standing near the foot-over-bridge (FOB) on a platform of the station, when he had an argument with the couple. The duo allegedly pushed the elderly man off the platform where he came under the wheels of an incoming local train. Following the incident, a GRP official rushed him to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased, Deepak Patwa, was a businessman who lived in Mulund with his wife and son. Relatives said that Patwa worked in Powai and would have boarded a train at Mulund station between 2 pm and 2.30 pm. After his demise, the officers searched him to zero on his identity and found a cellphone. They dialled the last number from the call log which belonged to one of his acquaintances. The acquaintance then informed Patwa’s family.

According to a TOI report, after the officials went through the CCTV footage of the station, it was noticed that camera on platform 3 had captured Patwa standing near the south end of the station close to an FOB. The footage showed him apparently getting into a disagreement with a man and a woman over something. Within a few moments, the discussion turned into a scuffle and police said they knowingly pushed him in front of the approaching train.

Police have used grabs from the other CCTV cameras as well to get more information about the culprits. His relatives have argued that they have not seen the couple before and refused to identify them.