Mumbai: Man arrested for refusing to receive grocery order from Muslim delivery boy

Representational pic.

The Mumbai Police has arrested a man for “outraging religious feelings” after he refused to take delivery of goods from a delivery boy because he was a Muslim. The arrested man has been identified as Gajanan Chaturvedi (51). Police said the incident was reported for the Kashimira locality on Tuesday night and the accused has been charged under Section 295(A) of the IPC.

Gajanan had placed an online order for groceries. On Tuesday, when the delivery boy reached the gate of the residential complex to deliver groceries, Gajanan and his wife came down at the gate to collect the order.

While the man’s wife was busy checking the list, the man asked the delivery boy his name. As soon as Gajanan learned that the man is from a minority community, he asked his wife to return the groceries.

According to reports, the delivery boy had taken all the precautionary measures as prescribed by the authorities. He was wearing a mask and gloves to avoid contact with others.

Shocked by the client’s behaviour, the delivery boy filed a police complaint at the Kashimira police station.

Sanjay Hazare, senior police inspector, Kashimira police station, said that Gajanan was arrested later and booked under Section 295(A). He was produced before the Thane sessions court on Wednesday and was released on bail of Rs 15,000 personal surety.

Mumbai has emerged as a coronavirus hotspot in Maharashtra which is also the worst affected state in the country by the virus. According to the BMC data, Mumbai has reported 3,754 coronavirus positive cases and over 160 deaths. Of the 681 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 269 fatalities. The state has also the highest number of confirmed cases at 5,652.