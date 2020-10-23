Mumbai mall fire: Two fire personnel injured, 3500 people evacuated from adjacent tower

Fire Mumbai's City Center Mall.

Mumbai fire: Two fire department personnel were injured during firefighting operations at Mumbai’s City Center Mall where a massive fire broke out at 8.50 pm on Thursday. Mumbai fire brigade personnel were still engaged in controlling the fire and around 3500 people were evacuated from an adjoining building.

PTI reports that around 300 people were rescued from the basement plus three-storey mall after the fire broke out. The BMC informed that the Mumbai Fire Brigade had given a ‘brigade call’ which means fire engines are called from all agencies in the city.

According to the report, around 50 fire fighting vehicles, including 24 fire engines and 16 jumbo tankers are engaged in the fire fighting at the spot. During the fire fighting operation, a fireman sustained minor injuries on his right hand and was rushed to nearby JJ Hospital. His condition is stable. The fire broke out in a mobile shop on the second floor of the mall, which mainly houses shops for mobile accessories, besides a few other stores.

The BMC said that around 3500 residents of the 55-floor Orchid Enclave tower adjoining the mall were shifted as a precautionary measure. The fire was initially categorised as level 1 (minor) but was upgraded to level-3 at 10.45 pm and to level-4 at 2.30 am after flames spread to other parts of the building.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar visited the site and reviewed the fire fighting operation.

(With inputs from PTI)