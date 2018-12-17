Mumbai: Major fire breaks out at ESIC Kamgar Hospital of Marol in Andheri

Eight fire tenders were rushed to spot, he said, adding that efforts were on to douse the flames and evacuate the patients. (ANI)

A major fire broke out on Monday at a city-based hospital where some people were feared trapped, an official said. No casualty was reported so far, he said. The fire brigade got a call around 4 pm about the blaze at the government-run ESIC Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in suburban Andheri, the official from the city civic body’s disaster management cell said.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to spot, he said, adding that efforts were on to douse the flames and evacuate the patients.

“Some people are feared trapped…rescue operation is going on,” the official said. Further details are awaited.