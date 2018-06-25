Mumbai, Maharashtra weather, rains updates today: Heavy precipitation likely to occur, warns IMD

On Sunday, incessant rains occurred in Mumbai and suburban Malad (west) recorded the highest amount of rainfall at 110.80 mm between 8:30am and 4:30pm.

Weather, monsoon update today: Parts of Maharashtra and its capital Mumbai are set to receive heavy rains today, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). In its report, IMD predicted heavy rain will lash “south Madhya Maharashtra”. In its city-wise forecast, the weather agency said it will be generally cloudy sky and heavy rain will lash India’s financial capital. The maximum temperature in the city will be 29 degree Celsius and minimum temperature will be 23 degree Celsius.

On Sunday, incessant rains occurred in Mumbai and suburban Malad (west) recorded the highest amount of rainfall at 110.80 mm between 8:30am and 4:30pm. Other areas like Powai received 77.80 mm of rainfall, and Mulund (west) received 76 mm rainfall, during the same period stood second and third respectively, an IMD official said. Coastal areas of the city like Colaba, Mazgaon and Worli received less rainfall in comparison, he added.

“Synoptic analysis indicates that the offshore trough at mean sea level runs from south Gujarat coast to Kerala coast. A cyclonic circulation lies over south Konkan and its neighbourhood and another cyclonic circulation lies over north Konkan and adjoining south Gujarat,” the IMD official said.

The official said that under the influence of these meteorological conditions, isolated heavy to very heavy rain over Konkan and Goa and isolated heavy rainfall over Gujarat region, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, coastal Karnataka and Kerala is very likely on Day 1, which was Sunday “The intensity of rainfall is expected to decrease from Monday and only South Gujarat, Konkan and Goa may experience isolated heavy rainfall,” the official said.