Mumbai-London Jet Airways flight diverted to Romania, remains stranded for over 4 hours

A London-bound Jet Airways flight from Mumbai was today diverted to Bucharest in Romania due to a medical emergency, but it remained stranded there reportedly for more than four hours, passengers complained. Author Suhel Seth was one of the passengers on the flight. He took to Twitter to vent his anger. “The commander of @jetairways 9W 116 which is now stranded at Bucharest tells us that while all local clearances have been given, they are waiting for the goddamn DGCA to give them an approval and that too from Bombay? How stupid can things get?” he tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, “Passengers on @jetairways 9W 116 have been sitting in the plane at Bucharest which has now been on the Tarmac for four hours. Waiting for some stupid chap in the DGCA BOMBAY to give us an approval to take off for London. What’s going on @jayantsinha and @sureshpprabhu?”. Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu reacted to his tweet: “I am getting this looked into and sorted out immediately.”

Minutes later, the Ministry of Civil Aviation tweeted that no permission from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation was required but they were awaiting clearance from Boeing, the aircraft manufacturer, as the flight had landed with excess fuel weight. “There is no permission pending from DGCA. However, since the landing was with excess fuel weight (en route London), clearance has been sought from the manufacturer (Boeing) so that there is no technical safety issue on take-off. Should take off as soon as the clearance is received,” the tweet read. A response from Jet Airways is awaited.