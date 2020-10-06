  • MORE MARKET STATS

Mumbai local train services disrupted as overhead wire snaps

October 6, 2020 10:45 AM

Restoration work is currently underway, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

A Mumbai-bound long distance train was also held up at Nallasopara, railway sources said. (Representational image: IE)

Local train services of the Western Railway were disrupted in Mumbai on Tuesday morning after an overhead wire snapped at Nallasopara station, located about 55 km from here, officials said.

Restoration work is currently underway, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said. Suburban services on the Churchgate-bound fast corridor stopped after the overhead wire, from which power is drawn to run the train, snapped around 6.30 am at Nallasopara station in neighbouring Palghar district, he said.

A Mumbai-bound long distance train was also held up at Nallasopara, railway sources said.

The incident is likely to delay local trains for next few peak morning hours, affecting commuters.

The Western Railway runs local trains from Churchgate in south Mumbai to Palghar’s Dahanu station, located about 120 km from here.

It has been currently operating 500 special services for staff of the essential services, and state and central government employees in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

