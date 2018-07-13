Mumbai Killer Potholes! 26-year-old dies as bike slips, third death in a week in Kalyan

In another pothole-related death, 26-year-old Kalpesh Jadhav who belonged to Nandkar village near Kalyan lost his life after his bike slipped and fell inside a pothole.

Receding water from inundated streets of Mumbai after a lull in the rains that lashed the city the past one week brings to fore what is fast becoming the city’s worst fear – potholed roads. The monsoon season this year has unfolded the truth of Mumbai roads once again! And what has been unravelled is its pathetic condition, all thanks to the potholes marring the roads of the metropolis. In the recent days, Kalyan area near Mumbai has been in news for the deadly potholes that have claimed three lives in the area.

In another pothole-related death, 26-year-old Kalpesh Jadhav who belonged to Nandkar village near Kalyan lost his life after his bike slipped and fell inside a pothole. Jadhav was on his way to Kalyan on his Scooty. This incident happened around 4 am on Friday morning, as per a News 18 report.

This is the third such incident in a week in Kalyan. On Wednesday, a 45-year-old man was crushed to death by a truck after he slipped and fell into a pothole. The deceased was walking by the road near Dwarli village at around 10:30 AM and suddenly fell into the pothole and was hit by a truck coming from behind. This unfortunate incident came just days after a woman who was riding pillion a bike came under the rear wheel of a bus after the bike hit a pothole on a water-logged street. The woman, a mother of two, fell off it and was crushed by the bus.

Kalyan Mayor Vinita Rane was quoted as saying that the villagers and election commission’s code of conduct is responsible for the lack of preparation to handle such situations.

LISTEN IN: TIMES NOW’s @Aruneel_S spoke to the Kalyan Dombivili mayor Vinita Rane, who blames the villagers and election commission’s code of conduct for the lack of preparation #EndHotaHaiCulture pic.twitter.com/Bzknyjky0l — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) July 12, 2018

Meanwhile, opposition leader Sanjay Nirupam had earlier said that “potholes are here to stay”. “Mumbai needs 2500 tons of cold mix to fill up all Potholes but BMC is ready with only 40 tons of cold mix. So pothole are here to stay. CM Devendra Fadnavis promise on the floor of Assembly is bogus. Mumbaikars have no option but to face lots of bumpy drives in coming weeks”, Nirupam had tweeted.

Mumbai needs 2500 tons of cold mix to fill up all Potholes but #BMC is ready with only 40 tons of cold mix. So pothole are here to stay. CM @Dev_Fadnavis promise on the floor of Assembly is bogus. Mumbaikars have no option but to face lots of bumpy drives in coming weeks. — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) July 11, 2018

While #BJP & #ShivSena are in denial mode, We started counting the #Potholes in Mumbai campaign. Some potholes were filled up with ready mix and some #कमल_का_फूल The campaign to continue. Tomorrow in #Mulund and day after in #Bandra #आओ_पॉटहोल_गिनें pic.twitter.com/H18j3SirLv — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) July 12, 2018

The Congress has now taken up a campaign ‘Aao pothole gine’ led by Sanjay Nirupam where they are counting the number of potholes in the city. In a protest conducted on Thursday, Congress said that Shiv Sena and BJP are completely in denial mode. “The entire Mumbai city is full of potholes, that is why the party has started this campaign.”