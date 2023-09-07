Mumbai: Javelin pierces 15-year-old boy’s head during practice session, kills him instantly

A 15-year-old boy was killed on the spot after a javelin thrown by another student during a practice session pierced his head during a practice session at school in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, the police said on Thursday.

The boy, identified as Hujefa Daware, was tying his shoelaces when he noticed the pointed item heading towards him.

According to PTI, the unfortunate incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at a school ground when students were rehearsing at INT English School in Purar, Goregaon, in the district’s Mangaon taluka.

Daware was also one of the participants that were practising there at the school session, the official said.

As the practice session was underway, the official said a fellow student hurled a javelin. Daware apparently failed to notice that the long stick with a pointed end was flying in his direction. The teen was hit in the head when he bent down to tie his shoelace, an official said.

Daware struck down on the spot after the javelin pierced his head. The profusely bleeding student died before he could be taken to the hospital, the official said.

For the time being, the Goregaon police in the district have opened a case of accidental death and are investigating if the student who threw the javelin was negligent, he said.

The police have also requested footage from the school’s CCTV cameras as well as those covering the playground and further investigation is underway.