scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Mumbai: Javelin pierces 15-year-old boy’s head during practice session, kills him instantly

The unfortunate incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when students were practising javelin throws at INT English School in Purar, Goregaon.

Written by India News Desk
Mumbai: Javelin pierces 15-year-old boy’s head during practice session, kills him instantly
A 15-year-old boy was killed on the spot after a javelin thrown by another student during a practice session pierced his head during a practice session at school. (Representational image: Indian Express)

A 15-year-old boy was killed on the spot after a javelin thrown by another student during a practice session pierced his head during a practice session at school in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, the police said on Thursday.

The boy, identified as Hujefa Daware, was tying his shoelaces when he noticed the pointed item heading towards him.

Also read: Seven pilgrims from Gujarat killed after bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

Also Read

According to PTI, the unfortunate incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at a school ground when students were rehearsing at INT English School in Purar, Goregaon, in the district’s Mangaon taluka.

Daware was also one of the participants that were practising there at the school session, the official said.

As the practice session was underway, the official said a fellow student hurled a javelin. Daware apparently failed to notice that the long stick with a pointed end was flying in his direction. The teen was hit in the head when he bent down to tie his shoelace, an official said.

Also read: Yogi Adityanath launches accident insurance scheme for micro entrepreneurs in Uttar Pradesh

Daware struck down on the spot after the javelin pierced his head. The profusely bleeding student died before he could be taken to the hospital, the official said.

For the time being, the Goregaon police in the district have opened a case of accidental death and are investigating if the student who threw the javelin was negligent, he said.

The police have also requested footage from the school’s CCTV cameras as well as those covering the playground and further investigation is underway.

More Stories on
Maharashtra
mumbai

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 07-09-2023 at 14:33 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS