Mumbai ITAT rules in favour of Sachin Tendulkar

The Mumbai bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has ruled in favour of former India cricketer and parliamentarian Sachin Tendulkar in a tax dispute case.

The tribunal has accepted Tendulkar’s argument that the rental income from one of his residential flats in Pune be considered ‘nil’ for the assessment year 2012-13 as he had failed to find a tenant. The ITAT order passed last week said Tendulkar had declared an income of `61.23 crore for the said assessment year. However, while he declared rental income for one flat at Rs 15,000 per month, he claimed vacancy allowance under Section 23(1)(c) of the IT Act, 1961, and declared income in respect of the flat situated at Sapphire Park as ‘nil’.

“Vacancy allowance is a deduction allowed to taxpayers in case a property is vacant during the year. Section 23(1)(c), which talks about vacancy allowance, has always been a disputed section for taxpayers and the income tax department in case where the property has been vacant for the whole year,” Rakesh Bhargava, director at Taxmann, said. — FE Bureau