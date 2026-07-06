The Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Monday advised private offices in Mumbai to allow employees to work from home wherever possible after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the city due to extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds.

The advisory comes as heavy rain continues to affect normal life across Mumbai, causing waterlogging, landslides and traffic disruptions.

Private offices asked to allow work from home

In its advisory, the SDMA asked private companies in Mumbai to let employees work from home wherever possible to reduce travel during the severe weather.

“In view of the current weather situation, SDMA has issued directions for Mumbai only: Private offices are advised to allow Work From Home wherever possible. Non-essential Government offices will observe a half-day,” the authority said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also confirmed the advisory, saying all private offices in Mumbai have been asked to allow employees to work from home.

The civic body also announced that government and semi-government offices, except those providing essential services, will remain open only for half a day, with employees getting a holiday after noon.

IMD issues red alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar in the early hours of Monday, warning of extremely heavy rainfall and gusty winds reaching up to 70 kmph. Later, it downgraded the warning to an orange alert for the rest of the day, but cautioned that heavy to very heavy rainfall would continue.

Authorities have urged people to stay indoors unless travel is absolutely necessary, as weather conditions are expected to remain severe.

Mumbai-Pune Expressway reopens

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway, which had been closed earlier in the day because of heavy rain, has now reopened after officials cleared waterlogging and landslide debris from the road caused by continuous rainfall over the past 48 hours.

A landslide also hit Tunnel No. 40 (BB EMD) on the Mumbai-Pune railway route, forcing railway authorities to begin debris removal work on a war footing. Train services on parts of the Mumbai-Pune route were also affected because of the landslide.

Earlier, Pune Traffic Superintendent of Police Shivaji Pawar appealed to people to postpone their journey from Pune to Mumbai until conditions improve.

“The connecting link on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway is currently completely closed due to a landslide. The old expressway route is shut due to waterlogging, and a landslide has occurred on the old highway as well. The entire route from Pune to Mumbai is currently blocked. The Mumbai-to-Pune lane remains operational with no issues, although traffic is moving slowly. We appeal to everyone to postpone their journey from Pune to Mumbai. The administration will provide full details once the road is cleared. You should only set out for Pune from Mumbai if it is an emergency; that lane is operational,” he said.

Officials said flood-like conditions developed in Maval and Tamhini Ghat, affecting even alternate routes between Pune and Mumbai. The expressway was closed between the Connecting Link and Missing Link sections after a concrete pillar fell onto the carriageway.

Meanwhile, the old highway had to be shut after water overflowed onto several stretches of the road. Traffic on the Mumbai-bound lane of the Khopoli-Kusgaon Missing Link was diverted from 4 am after a landslide near the exit of Tunnel 2.

Police also reported a landslide near Patan village, close to Lohgad Fort, where a family was reportedly trapped. Rescue teams were sent to the spot.

Sixteen trains cancelled

The disruption led to the cancellation of 16 trains, including several popular services between Mumbai and Pune.

The cancelled trains include the Indrayani Express, Deccan Queen, Deccan Express, Pragati Express, Sinhagad Express, Intercity Express services between Pune and Mumbai, as well as the CSMT-Dhule Express and Dhule-CSMT Express.



