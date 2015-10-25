Mumbai: Inferno ravages 60 shops in Crawford market

As many as fifty to sixty shops were gutted after a massive fire broke in Crawford Market in Mumbai this morning. No casualties have been reported yet.

10 fire tenders and eight water tankers were rushed to the spot. The fire is under control now. The reason of the fire will be known after investigation.

“Around 50-60 shops caught fire this morning. Entire situation is now under control. We doused flames within one hour. The reason of fire will be known after the investigation,” said chief fire officer, P.S. Rahangdale.