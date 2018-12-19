Mumbai Hospital fire: Swiggy delivery boy joined rescue, helped save 10 lives

Swiggy delivery boy joined rescue, helped save 10 lives (ANI)

A twenty-year-old Swiggy delivery boy was out delivering food when the fire broke out at the Kamgar ESIC Hospital in Marol of Mumbai. When Sidhu Humanabade saw smoke billowing out of the hospital, he joined the ongoing rescue operation and managed to save 10 lives, reported TOI.

From his hospital bed at Seven Hills, Sidhu recalled how the two patients fell down and how he climbed the five stories along with the firemen. Sidhu climbed up using the fire brigade’s ladder and used stones to break the glass windows, to rescue people. He stood on a window ledge the entire time, even as smoke was engulfing the entire area and making it hard to breathe, and helped people to get on the ladder.

“The ladder was set on the ledge of a third-floor window, as the elderly woman climbed on to the ladder, it slipped from the ledge and fell down,” he recalled.

Sidhu tried wearing a handkerchief to prevent himself from breathing in the smoke, however, it got lost later. Almost three hours after the rescue operation got over, he felt pain in his chest and was taken to the hospital. The doctor there told him that he would be fine soon.

Sidhu Humanabade, a class 10 pass out, moved to Andheri and has been staying with his uncle only after getting the Swiggy delivery job. His brother Chandrakant said that they found Sidhu on Oxygen support when we reached the hospital after getting the news, he was also given fluids via IV, reported TOI. “Our parents are not surprised. He is always helping people out in distress,” Chandrakant added. However, someone took away Sidhu’s Swiggy helmet, although the food, the bike and even his chappals were there.

The fire in the ESIC hospital claimed eight lives, and at least twenty five others are critically ill. As per the preliminary investigation, the fire broke out from some material stored in the hospital, for renovation purposes. The Maharashtra government has ordered a probe into the entire incident on Tuesday.