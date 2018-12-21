Mumbai hospital fire: Baby girl succumbs to injuries, death toll now 11

The Mumbai hospital fire claimed its eleventh victim on Friday as a week-old baby girl succumbed to her injuries in the early hours, a civic official said.

According to officials, the 325-bed hospital did not have the fire department’s no-objection certificate (NOC), mandatory for such facilities to operate. (ANI)

The Mumbai hospital fire claimed its eleventh victim on Friday as a week-old baby girl succumbed to her injuries in the early hours, a civic official said. According to the official, eight other injured were in a critical condition.

“A week-old baby girl, Lalita, succumbed to her smoke inhalation injuries around 12.20 am today at the Seven Hills Hospital. With her death, the toll in the fire incident has now gone up to 11,” said a senior official of the Disaster Management Unit of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

“Of the total number of people injured in the incident, 91 are still undergoing treatment in different hospitals in the city. Of them, eight patients are in a critical condition. They are on ventilators and battling for life,” he said.

The fire broke out in the government-run ESIC Kamgar Hospital at Marol in suburban Andheri on Monday, killing six people that day. Four others died in the last three days. About 175 people were injured in the incident.

According to officials, the 325-bed hospital did not have the fire department’s no-objection certificate (NOC), mandatory for such facilities to operate.

Nearly 375 people, including patients and visitors, were in the five-floor hospital when the fire broke out, an official had earlier said.

