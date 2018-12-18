Mumbai hospital fire: 8 killed after inferno razes ESIC Kamgar Hospital in Andheri; watch video

Mumbai hospital fire

Mumbai hospital fire: In an unfortunate incident, eight people were killed and over 100 were injured after a razing fire gutted a government hospital in Mumbai, according to reports. The fire broke out last evening at the ESIC Kamgar Hospital at Marol in suburban Andheri, according to Disaster Management Cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official. The fire was doused by fire brigade.

The 325-bed hospital was constructed in 1970s, the officials said, adding police and hospital authorities have vacated the building till further notice, according to reports. “The building is a ground plus five-floor structure and the blaze erupted on the fourth floor,” a fire brigade official said. Fire brigade personnel had to break the glasses of the building’s facade to evacuate stranded patients, they said. Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Sharma said an inquiry will be launched in association with the fire brigade department to ascertain the cause of the fire.

The injured patients were shifted to different hospitals, he said. The official said 19 of them were taken to civic-run Cooper Hospital where two were declared brought dead. Another 33 were shifted to Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri where three were declared dead, he said. Forty were taken to Holy Spirit Hospital, Andheri (East), where one of them was declared brought dead, the official said. Some of the injured were discharged, while the others were undergoing treatment in different hospitals with some of them in the ICU, he said.

Mumbai hospital fire: Watch shocking video



Milind Ogle, the deputy chief fire officer of the MIDC area, told PTI, “Our team had found some lacunae in an under-construction building coming up adjacent to the hospital and suggested their rectification.” “The hospital administration was in the process of complying with our suggestions. Meanwhile, this incident took place in the old hospital building,” Ogle said.