Mumbai rains: 3 dead in 48 hours as rains batter Maharashtra capital, IMD issues ‘yellow’ alert

Mumbai and its neighbouring regions, Thane and Palghar, are likely to witness heavy rainfall on Friday and a yellow alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

#WATCH | High tide waves hit Marine Drive in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/Rl49Clmmyy — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023

Heavy rains have been pounding Mumbai and its suburbs since June 24, causing waterlogging, uprooting of trees and traffic disruption. A 22-year-old person was killed and another one injured on Thursday after a tree fell on their hut in Mumbai amid incessant rainfall.

Earlier on Wednesday, two persons were killed in separate tree fall incidents in Mumbai’s western suburbs, PTI reported.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Andheri Subway in Mumbai waterlogged as the city continues to receive rainfall. pic.twitter.com/UXrg3AM3pn — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023

Also Read: Monsoon arrives in Mumbai! IMD issues yellow alert – See Photos

Despite the monsoon being delayed by at least two week, owing to Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, the data furnished by the weather department showed that the city has received 90 per cent of the total quantum of June’s average monthly rainfall within just five days.

In spite of the heavy showers, the city has recorded an overall deficit in rains this month. The southwest monsoon made its onset over Mumbai on June 24 as against the usual date of June 11.

Although calmer conditions are expected to prevail on the weekend, cloudy skies and light showers will continue till at least July 4, per official forecasts.

Also Read: Mumbai rains: Heavy downpour continues for fourth consecutive day, local trains delayed

Currently, the local train and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus services in the city are running smoothly. The official Twitter handle of the Mumbai Police have also not shared any updates on traffic snarls in the city.

On Wednesday, the Andheri subway got inundated and was closed, diverting the traffic towards the Swami Vivekananda road. Due to squally weather, fishermen around the north and south Maharashtra coast have been advised not to go out in the sea from June 29 to July 3.

(With inputs from PTI)