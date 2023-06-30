scorecardresearch
Mumbai rains: 3 dead in 48 hours as rains batter Maharashtra capital, IMD issues ‘yellow’ alert

Mumbai rain news: Heavy rains have pounded Mumbai and its suburbs since June 24, causing waterlogging, uprooting of trees and traffic disruption.

Written by India News Desk
Mumbai rain news
Pedestrians at Marine Drive amid rain in Mumbai on Thursday. (Image: PTI)

Mumbai and its neighbouring regions, Thane and Palghar, are likely to witness heavy rainfall on Friday and a yellow alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Heavy rains have been pounding Mumbai and its suburbs since June 24, causing waterlogging, uprooting of trees and traffic disruption. A 22-year-old person was killed and another one injured on Thursday after a tree fell on their hut in Mumbai amid incessant rainfall.

Earlier on Wednesday, two persons were killed in separate tree fall incidents in Mumbai’s western suburbs, PTI reported.

Despite the monsoon being delayed by at least two week, owing to Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, the data furnished by the weather department showed that the city has received 90 per cent of the total quantum of June’s average monthly rainfall within just five days.

In spite of the heavy showers, the city has recorded an overall deficit in rains this month. The southwest monsoon made its onset over Mumbai on June 24 as against the usual date of June 11.

Although calmer conditions are expected to prevail on the weekend, cloudy skies and light showers will continue till at least July 4, per official forecasts.

Currently, the local train and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus services in the city are running smoothly. The official Twitter handle of the Mumbai Police have also not shared any updates on traffic snarls in the city.

On Wednesday, the Andheri subway got inundated and was closed, diverting the traffic towards the Swami Vivekananda road. Due to squally weather, fishermen around the north and south Maharashtra coast have been advised not to go out in the sea from June 29 to July 3.

(With inputs from PTI)

First published on: 30-06-2023 at 11:03 IST

