Mumbai fire: Top floor of Worli high rise Beaumonde towers in flames, Deepika Padukone among residents

A fire broke out at Mumbai's high rise building in Worli area on Wednesday afternoon. Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot and rescue operations are underway.

By: | Mumbai | Updated: June 13, 2018 3:56 PM
Top floor of Worli high rise Beaumonde towers in flames (ANI Photo)

A massive fire broke out at Mumbai’s high rise building, Beaumonde towers, at the Appasaheb Marathe Marg in Worli area on Wednesday afternoon. Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot and rescue operations are underway. The fire broke out on the top floors of the 33 storey building. The cause is still unknown. Reportedly it is a level-III fire.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone reportedly lives at the 26th floor of the building.

As per latest reports, 90 residents have been rescued. The fire broke out in B wing of the building. So far no casuality is reported. Ambulance at the spot. 2 quick response vehicles, 5 water tankers, are also present at the site.

Recently, in a horrific incident, at least 15 people were killed and as many injured after a major fire engulfed a building in Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel. The fire broke out shortly after midnight on the third floor of the four-storeyed building on Senapati Bapat Marg, a commercial hub of the city.

On Jun 1, A major fire broke out at the Mumbai’s Scindia House (Commercial).

