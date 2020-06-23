Mumbai fire: Massive blaze breaks out at Kurla scrap godown in Mandala, fire-fighting operation underway

Massive fire at Kurla scrap godown in Mumbai. (ANI Photo)

Mumbai Fire Today, Kurla Fire Today: A massive fire broke out at a scrap godown in Mandala on Mankhurd-Ghatkopar Link Road in Mumbai on Tuesday morning. According to news agency ANI, no casualty or injury in the fire has been reported in the incident so far.

Fire officials were rushed to the site and a fire-fighting operation was underway, reports said. Three fire fighting jets, six fire engines, five jumbo tankers, three water tankers are at the spot to douse the fire.

According to the fire department, a level-3 fire broke out at the scrap godown at around 6 am. Initially, it was a level-1 fire which later escalated to a level-3 fire, fire department officials said.

Last month, a massive fire broke out at an open ground near the Lok Priya Park in Bhandup (East).