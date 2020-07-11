  • MORE MARKET STATS

Mumbai fire: Massive blaze breaks out at shopping centre in Borivali West, 14 fire engines pressed into service

By:
Updated: Jul 11, 2020 12:39 PM

Borivali fire: Massive fire reported at the shopping complex located in Mumbai's Borivali West.

Borivali West fire, mumbai fireMajor fire at shopping centre in Mumbai’s Borivali West. (ANI Pic)

A major fire broke out at a shopping centre in Mumbai on Saturday in the wee hours, news agency ANI reported. It said 14 fire engines and 13 jumbo water tankers were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Also, a fire robot was deployed at the site to help the fire officials in the operation.

The level 4 fire was reported at the shopping complex located in Borivali West. Fire fighting operation is still underway.

According to reports, the fire broke out at the Indraprastha shopping centre at 3:05 am.

The shopping centre has a basement and is a ground plus two-storey building.

